Eye-candy alert. Tesla powertrains are lurking behind these unlikely EVs.

More Tesla electric vehicles have been sold in the U.S. since 2010 than any other combination of electric cars from a single automaker. So, countless of the company’s high-powered EV motors are available in the aftermarket world. They're just waiting for ingenious vehicle builders, like Rich Rebuilds, to make some EV magic.

It’s a three-step process: remove the motor from a wrecked Tesla, pair it up with a suitable battery pack, and drop it into an automotive classic. Or maybe a dune buggy or powerboat.

Click through the images for a countdown of the top 10 Tesla EV conversions.

More EV stories

amazon electric delivery trucks rivian Amazon orders 100,000 electric delivery trucks from Rivian
daimler no petrol engine electric only Daimler ends petrol engine development to focus on electric cars
Photo by: Bradley Berman