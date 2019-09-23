The latest in a series of projects that will see the government invest a total of almost £9 billion in English motorways and A-roads have been confirmed.

Highways England, the government-run company in charge of the country’s strategic road network, has announced contracts worth £435 million with construction firm Galliford Try. The contracts will see the firm carry out large projects on two major A-roads - the A303 in Somerset and the A47 in East Anglia.

Under the terms of the contract, Galliford Try will turn a three-mile stretch of the A303 between Sparkford and Ilchester into a dual carriageway (subject to planning permission), as well as upgrading three sections of the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth to dual carriageways. The news follows earlier announcements that saw a combined total of £113.8 million invested in the A27 in East Sussex and the A46 near Coventry.

In total, Highways England is investing £8.7 billion across 18 packages of schemes, which will be divided among 13 different companies. All 13 firms have joined forces with Highways England as part of the Routes to Market Regional Delivery Partnership, a scheme designed to improve safety and journey times.

Peter Mumford, Highways England’s major projects executive director, said the upgrades, designed to remove bottlenecks and improve infrastructure, were “important” to the network.

“I am absolutely delighted to announce the signing of these latest contracts as part of the Regional Delivery Partnerships,” he said. “These are among 13 companies that will be working with us to deliver these important road projects, safely, and with our customers in mind. To achieve this we have worked hard to create alignment between ourselves and our supply chain, focusing on the behaviours that support us to achieve our shared goals.

“This is clear evidence that new ways of working are being embraced by the market, which is now seizing the opportunity to work in a more integrated way with us, representing a fundamental change in the way we deliver our road projects. We will continue to work with the supply chain and look forward to completing and announcing more contracts in due course.”

Duncan Elliott, the managing director of Galliford Try Highways, added: “We’re delighted for this opportunity to further strengthen our relationship with Highways England in schemes which will bring such a huge benefit to their customers. The appointment underlines the strategic importance of highways to our construction business and the vast experience, expertise and resource we can offer in this sector.”