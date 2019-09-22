At the year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, Continental revealed the most innovative tyre in recent memory. Thanks to some clever engineering and electronic integration Continental’s new tyre can monitor tyre health and adjust pressure all on the fly.

When it comes to fuel efficiency tyres pressure is a big deal. According to recent studies, a tyre underinflated by 7.5 psi can result in a 2.8 percent decrease in fuel economy. Sources further suggest that over 25 percent of cars on the road have improperly inflated tyres.

To increase fuel efficiency Continental's new tyre can monitor several critical parameters including tread depth, tyre integrity, and tyre pressure. Continental calls this technology suite C.A.R.E. which stands for Connected, Autonomous, Reliable, Electrified. This complex system allows Continental's tyre to report critical data as well as monitor tyre pressure to keep it within the correct parameters.

To regulate tyre pressure Continental uses a centrifugal pump built into the wheel. This pump uses the spinning force of the wheel to increase the tyre air pressure and keep the tyre within the proper inflation spec. Continental believes this new connected tyre technology will allow for more efficient vehicles leading to an appreciable drop in CO2 emissions.

A connect tyre like this will allow companies to eventually manage autonomous fleets of vehicles where a driver is not able to monitor the health of tyres. This smart tyre will not only help to keep cars safer but lead to more efficient fleets of vehicles.

Besides the practical applications for efficient driving Continental believes there is a potential to also boost a car’s performance. Continental’s PressureBoost technology uses air to rapidly adapt the tyre pressures to various driving situations. This changes the tyre from an out of control variable to dynamically monitored part of the driving experience.

This exciting tyre technology is the next step in tyre development. With a more connected and controllable tyre, we’re sure to see some next impressive applications in both efficiency and performance.