Amid ongoing discussions between teams and F1 owners Liberty Media about trialling a few reverse grid qualifying races in 2020, the sport's most successful current drivers have hit out at the idea.

"I don't really know what to say," said a bemused Hamilton when asked in Singapore for his views on the concept.

"The people that proposed that don't really know what they are talking about."

Vettel was even stronger in his criticism, as he said that gimmicks like reverse grids were not the kind of solution that F1 was in need of.

"I think it is complete bullshit, to be honest," he said. "I think we know that if we want to improve things it is very clear we need to string the field more together, we need to have better racing. It is just a plaster.

"I don't know which genius came up with it, but it is not the solution. It is completely the wrong approach."

Singapore GP pole position man Charles Leclerc was also distinctly unimpressed at the idea of the fastest people being forced to start from the back.

"I would not be happy," he said. "I am a lot happier to start first tomorrow but I don't think it is the solution for Formula 1.

"The best should win and start in the best place. And not reverse that order. I don't think it is the solution."

The comments of the top stars come after Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat labelled the idea of reverse grids as a "band aid" for F1's real problems.