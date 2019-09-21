The cause is unknown, but this Model S needed a tow.

It seems one Tesla Model S out on the Nurburgring decided it couldn't go anymore. See video footage here of a broke down Model S Plaid getting rescued at the 'Ring.

Perhaps this is why Tesla announced earlier today that it would be leaving the Nurburgring and returning next month?

It's believed that this red Model S Plaid is the one with the stripped-out interior and the only Model S at the 'Ring that's capable of the 7:20-ish time, so why keep on trying for faster laps if the quickest Model S Plaid is presumably out of service?

All eyes on Tesla's return to the Nurburgring next month when the target time is 7:05 lap. Let's hope that whatever took this Model S Plaid out of commission is fixed by then.

Developing story...