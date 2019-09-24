Mercedes-Benz’s van division has launched a new range-topping version of the Ford Transit Custom-rivalling Vito, which comes to market costing £37,475 plus VAT.

Following on from the core Vito Pure, Progressive and Premium models that launched earlier this year, the new Sport model will be the best-equipped variant in the line-up. Based on the previously range-crowning Premium, the newcomer gets sportier styling features and a few extra goodies.

Customers get a choice of two lengths, imaginatively dubbed L1 and L2, and two different body styles. The basic model is the Crew Van, which comes with a second row of seats between the driver and the load bay, but customers can choose the Tourer model, which is available with eight seats spread throughout the vehicle.

Under the bonnet, there’s a choice of two engines, rather than the five ordinarily available in the Vito Crew Van. Only the more powerful 116 CDI and 119 CDI motors have made it into this top-spec model, and those two are essentially just variations on the same 2.1-litre diesel unit. The 116 churns out 161 bhp, while the 119 produces 188 bhp. Both send their power to the rear wheels.

Externally, the Sport models are set apart from lowlier rivals primarily with their sporty side skirts and graphics on the bonnets and sills. Roof rails come as standard, too, along with LED lights and alloy wheels, not to mention the Sports suspension that lowers the vehicle’s ride height by 10 mm. There’s standard metallic paint, too, and the bumpers are colour-coded, while the radiator grille is trimmed with chrome.

There’s similar treatment inside, where Mercedes-Benz has fitted leatherette upholstery, satellite navigation and digital radio. You’ll find little chrome details in there, too, plus heated front seats and air conditioning, and velour floor mats. The driver also gets a comfort seat with lumbar support and a reversing camera, as well as electrically adjustable door mirrors and cruise control.

Other features include Active Parking Assist and Headlight Assist, plus an anti-theft protection package with double-lock and a centre console storage compartment. Crew Van models, meanwhile, will come with 17-inch alloy wheels, and Tourer models get noticeably larger 19-inch alloys.

Pricing for the Vito Sport models starts at £37,475 plus VAT for the Crew Van in L1 length, while the Tourer L1 will cost £40,570 plus VAT. For private customers looking to buy without the benefit of VAT relief, that equates to an on-the-road base price of £44,970 for the Crew Van and £48,684 for the Tourer.