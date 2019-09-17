The Ferrari Purosangue is coming, and thanks to a recent interview by AutoCar with Ferrari’s chief technical officer, Michael Leiters, we know more about the model than ever before.

Internally known as 175, the model is a true SUV according to Leiters. “I think we’ve found a concept and a package which is on one side a real SUV and will convince SUV customers to buy it, but on the other side there’s a huge differentiation of concept to existing SUVs,” he told AutoCar.

In short, we’re not expecting a variant of the GTC4Lusso’s shooting brake body style. AutoCar notes that the SUV, which is expected to arrive in 2022, will likely ride on Ferrari’s next-generation front-engine platform. A variety of engines might sit under the Purosangue’s bonnet given the platforms ability to house V6, V8, and V12 engines. Given the supposed limits of the chassis, AutoCar believes the Purosangue will feature seating for four and offer a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain option like that of the upcoming SF90 Stradale.

Like the SF90, the hybrid Purosangue will likely complement its petrol engine with three electric motors: two at the front axle, and one at the rear transaxle. Look for it to pair with a turbocharged V6 engine. Predictably a V12 engine is expected to hold court as the SUV’s flagship powertrain option.

Of course, all of this is merely conjecture at the moment. What we do know from AutoCar is that the Ferrari Purosangue’s development continues and that Ferrari seems committed to truly making it the Ferrari of SUVs.