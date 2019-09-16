Porsche didn't wait long and started the production of the Taycan punctually on September 9, right after the unveiling.

Cars and components are produced at Porsche's main site in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen in Germany.

According to the almost 30-minute long video, which includes body shop, paint shop, component production and the final assembly, the new facilities at the plant are highly automated. Employees (there were 1,500 new jobs created solely for the Taycan at Zuffenhausen) pay a lot of attention to details and quality control.

During the official opening of the EV-part of the factory, Porsche said that it's a new chapter in the company's history.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG said, “We have a level of responsibility for the environment and society. Production of the Taycan is already carbon-neutral. Heritage meets the future at our parent plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, which is the heart of the brand.”

“The zero-emissions Taycan is a new Porsche icon. It is different to our previous vehicles, yet is still a typical Porsche – innovative, sporty and emotive.”

Gallery: Porsche Taycan production in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen plant