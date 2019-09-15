Volkswagen announced at the Frankfurt Motor Show a complementary offer to the ID.3 - the ID. Charger named "a wallbox for everyone", which will be available on sale from November 2019.

The German manufacturer intends to offer three versions for home use, all ready for 11 kW three-phase (can handle up to 3.7 kW at single-phase power supply) with a fixed Type 2 cable.

The base version ID. Charger starts at €399 (£355 at the current exchange rates). The more expensive ID. Charger Connect (€599/£534) offers some connectivity features, while the top of the line ID. Charger Pro (€849/£757) is equipped with an integrated electric meter and LTE module (lifetime data transfer costs included).

Besides simply selling the home charging stations, Volkswagen will also arrange installation and commissioning of the wallbox by an expert.

Full charging of the launch-edition ID.3 ST1 with 58 kWh should take around six hours.

Volkswagen ID. Chargers:

ID. Charger

The basic version priced at €399 offers a high-quality and attractively-priced charging solution. The simple operation, fixed Type 2 cable and a charging capacity of up to 11 kW make home charging very convenient. The modern design fits perfectly with the new ID.3. In addition, the compact and robust wallbox also features integrated DC fault current protection for maximum safety along with simple, cost-efficient installation. ID.Charger Connect

The intelligent ID. Charger Connect makes charging digital and smart. The wallbox can connect with the home network and the smartphone via WLAN or LAN. LTE connectivity is also available as an optional extra. With this mobile communication technology, customers can keep an eye on use and charging operations and benefit from practical functions such as app management, remote maintenance, access control via charging card and regular software updates. The launch price for the ID. Charger Connect starts at €599. ID.Charger Pro

The ID. Charger Pro is the top model in the wallbox series and features an integrated electric meter for precise billing per kilowatt hour on top of the digital functions and the standard equipment LTE module. It thus provides even greater transparency on power requirements, for example enabling a convenient billing process for a company car driver and their employer. The ID. Charger Pro goes on sale at €849. The LTE data costs over the entire lifetime of the wallbox are already included.

