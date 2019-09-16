Abarth has revealed a new special edition version of its Fiat 500-based 595 hot hatchback that’s designed to be more performance-focused.

Dubbed the 595 Pista, the special model is available until the end of September and comes with a price tag of £19,195. That puts the car somewhere between the basic 595 and the 595 Turismo in terms of pricing, although the car gets the same power output as the more expensive Turismo model.

That means there’s 162 bhp at the disposal of the driver’s right foot, courtesy of a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that’s fitted with a new Garrett turbine and breathes out through a high-end Record Monza exhaust system. That’s a standard feature on the higher-end Competizione version, but doesn’t feature on the 595 Turismo.

Although the new turbocharger turbine doesn’t make the 595 Pista any more powerful than the Turismo, Abarth says it does change the power delivery. By changing the pressure in the combustion chamber, the car’s 170 lb-ft of torque can be delivered lower down the rev range, at 2,250 rpm.

The Pista has also been bestowed with a Koni rear suspension set-up, which features something called Frequency Selective Damping, or FSD for short. The system essentially tunes the suspension to suit the road surface and speed, with the aim of providing more stability and comfort.

Other mechanical features include the specific Abarth braking system, which grips ventilated 284 mm discs on the front and 240 mm discs on the rear. The car also has an automated manual gearbox, which effectively works as an automatic, but also has shift paddles to allow the driver to take control with sequential shifts.

Externally, the Pista is set apart by its special livery, which incorporates matt grey paint and bright green details. The door mirror caps, splitter and wheel centres are all day-glo green, which contrasts with the black of the diffuser, alloy wheels and front grille surrounds. The car also gets special ‘Pista’ badging on the tailgate to denote its special-edition credentials.

Inside there are new seats that honour the Italian car manufacturer’s 70th anniversary, with ‘Abarth 70’ lettering on the backrests. The seats themselves are racing-style buckets wrapped in new upholstery, while the cabin also features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It’s a version of the same Uconnect system seen across the Fiat range, and it comes with a HD screen, DAB radio and the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity systems.

Also mounted on the dashboard is a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel, as well as a sports button that modifies the car’s characteristics for more spirited driving. The system tweaks the peak torque output, as well as changing the power steering settings and throttle response.