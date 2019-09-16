It's been more than a decade since Volkswagen's R department has given the high-performance treatment to an SUV.

Now the T-Roc has been given its go faster stripes, with the launch of the new T-Roc R. The model has a not-very-SUV-like top speed of 155 mph, and is capable of hitting 62 mph in just 4.9 seconds.

In the UK the car comes with 19-inch Pretoria alloy wheels fitted as standard – a step up from the standard-fit 18-inch wheels fitted in other markets. The T-Roc R also comes with Volkswagen’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive damper system as an option. The £695 extra offers greater flexibility through a choice of multiple driving modes that alter the characteristics of the car.

The T-Roc R comes with a choice of vibrant colour options, more so thn any other R machine. Energetic Orange, Turmeric Yellow, White Silver, Indium Grey, Deep Black, Pure White, Flash Red and the trademark R shade of Lapiz Blue are all available, while a black roof with black A-pillar and mirror housings is also available.

The T-Roc comes exclusively with a seven-speed DSG transmission and 4MOTION four-wheel drive to deliver all 296 horses to the road.

Strangely the introduction of the T-Roc R is the first time since the Scirocco R was on sale that more than one R model has been on sale in the UK.

"With the arrival of the R, the T-Roc again demonstrates the impressive versatility of its packaging, with the ability to be a stylish and practical family SUV, a fun-focused Cabriolet or, now, a driver-focused R sports car," said Claire Haynes, T-Roc Product Manager at Volkswagen UK. "With nimble handling, large car space and performance car pace, the T-Roc R really is the consummate all-rounder, and represents the best of the past, present and future of Volkswagen R."

Prices start at £38,450 and order books are open now.