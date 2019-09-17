Fiat has announced a new sporty version of its 500X crossover, which adds new aggressive styling and improved performance.

Straight away you notice that the 500X Sport is something different thanks to its optional 19-inch wheels – with high-performance tyres – and a ride height lowered by 13mm. That lowered ride height comes thanks to new tuned suspension settings, which along with new steering calibration, offers improved agility and greater driving pleasure – or so Fiat tells us.

The engine is a 1.3 litre turbo 'FireFly' petrol engine that puts out 150 bhp. The engine is mated to a double-clutch transmission and the combination delivers an eight percent increase in lateral acceleration, when combined with the optional wheels and tyres. A 1.0 with 120hp and six-speed manual gearbox is also available.

The new suspension tuning, along with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) and adjusted shock absorbers, delivers greatly enhanced responsiveness at curve entry, and reduces understeer by 26 percent, and oversteer, in extreme conditions, by 17 percent.

On the styling front, there's new colours side skirts and wheel arches, a diffuser-like rear bumper, a dual chrome exhaust, and the full LED headlights and fog lamps. As standard there's 18-inch wheels, but of course the aforementioned 19-inch ones are also available.

Titanium grey details on the handles, front bumper inserts, front moulding, mirror caps and a Myron '500' logo on the boot-lid are also exclusive additions.

Sport Red pastel paint is an exclusive option on the Sport model, while Ice White, Cinema Black, Fashion Grey, and Italia Blue are also available, all of which can be combined with a black roof for a two-tone exterior.

On the inside there's an aluminium gear-knob; techno-leather flat based sports steering wheel with Alcantara inserts; a Titanium grey dashboard; red elements on the instrument panel and specific TFT graphics; and Myron details finished with red stitching.

There's also exclusive new black fabric with techno-leather upholstery, with a grey “500” logo on the seats, a Myron steering wheel bezel, Aluminium pedals and ambient interior lighting complete the 500X Sport’s unique interior.

On the tech side there's a host of innovative driving assistance systems as standard, including Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Assist. The Uconnect 7-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, compatible with Apple CarPlay and with Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors and Cruise Control are also standard features.

The new 500X Lounge



The new 500X Lounge is also a new addition to the Fiat 500X range.

The model comes with body-coloured mirror caps and 16-inch alloy wheels, as well as daytime running lights (DRL) and LED rear lights.

Inside there's a techno-leather steering wheel and front armrest, and has a seven-inch HD LIVE touchscreen Uconnect system with DAB digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Front and rear parking sensors and rain and twilight sensors are also standard features.