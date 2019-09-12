Hide press release Show press release

All-wheel drive Porsche 911 Carrera 4 unveiled

Great Britain. Following the introduction of the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet, Porsche now expands the line-up further with the all-wheel drive 911 Carrera 4 and 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet models.



Like the 911 Carrera models, the new Carrera 4 and Carrera 4 Cabriolet are powered by a 385 PS version of the charismatic 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with twin turbocharging, generating 440 Nm of torque from 1,950 to 5,000 rpm. The power output is 15 PS higher than its predecessor.



Fitted with the standard eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK), the 911 Carrera 4 can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 4.2 seconds. When equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package, this time drops to 4.0 seconds. The 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet accelerates to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds, and in 4.2 seconds when equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package. Top track speed is 181 mph for the 911 Carrera 4 and 180 mph for the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet. The combined fuel consumption range (WLTP) of the Carrera 4 Coupé is 26.2 – 28.2 mpg, while the Cabriolet records 25.9 – 27.7 mpg. NEDC equivalent CO2 emissions Combined are 210 - 211 g/km.



As with the 911 Carrera 4S models, the front axle drive of the 911 Carrera 4 has undergone further development in support of the increased performance. The clutch and differential unit is now water-cooled, and features reinforced clutches to raise durability and load capacity. The increased actuating torques at the clutch improve the adjustment accuracy of the differential and thus the capability of the driven front axle. The enhanced front axle drive in combination with Porsche Traction Management (PTM) promotes an increase in traction on snow, as well as in wet and dry conditions.



The new 911 Carrera 4 and 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet are equipped, like all 911 models, with PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) as standard. The electronically variable damping system offers two selectable modes, ‘Normal’ and ‘Sport’, emphasising ride quality and handling. A fully variable, electronically-controlled limited slip rear differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), is an option.



The wheels on the 911 Carrera 4 and 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet feature a staggered diameter, measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. They are fitted with 235/40 ZR 19 and 295/35 ZR 20 tyres, respectively. Larger wheels of 20/21 inch diameter (standard on 911 Carrera 4S models) are available as an option.



The standard internally ventilated and perforated grey cast-iron brake rotors on the 911 Carrera 4 models measure 13.0 inches front and rear, and feature black four-piston calipers. Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) are available as an option. As is the case for all 911 variants, Wet Mode is included as standard equipment. This function automatically detects water on the road, preconditions the stability control and anti-lock brake systems accordingly, and warns the driver. The driver can then call up vehicle settings particularly suited for wet roads at the push of a button, or by means of the mode switch on the steering wheel (when fitted with the optional Sport Chrono Package).



At first glance, the 911 Carrera 4 models are characterised by the same distinctive design cues as the rest of the model range, such as the clearly defined wheel arches, the front luggage lid with a recess reminiscent of classic 911 models and the full-width LED light strip stretching across the rear.

The only visual distinction between the 911 Carrera 4 and the 911 Carrera 4S derivatives are the rear exhaust designs. To differentiate between the engine variants, the standard 911 Carrera 4 models feature one rectangular, single-tube tailpipe on each side, while the 4S models are fitted with a set of round twin-tailpipes on each side. The optional sports exhaust system, distinguished by two oval tailpipes, is also available.



From behind the wheel, the new 911 Carrera 4 shares its interior with the current 911 Carrera and S models, familiar highlights including new seats, the traditional centrally-positioned tachometer, and the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with a 10.9 inch touch screen and improved connectivity. A control panel of five buttons with the look of classic toggle switches creates the transition to the centre console controls.



The 911 Carrera 4 and 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet are available to order now from Porsche Centres in the UK and Ireland and are expected to reach customers from late October 2019. The 911 Carrera 4 Coupé starts from £88,101.00 RRP, and the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet from £97,746.00 RRP.



Customers are also invited to explore the potential of their new car, and further develop their own skills behind the wheel, by participating in a bespoke driving experience around the unique tracks at the Porsche Experience Centre, Silverstone.