Volvo has unveiled the new T5 powertrain version of its XC40 crossover, which is the UK’s first plug-in hybrid premium compact SUV.

The introduction of the car, which features Volvo's renowned twin-engine hybrid system, now means that Volvo is the only manufacturer to offer plug-in hybrid versions across its entire product range. The XC40 T5 Twin Engine is also the only plug-in hybrid car in the hotly-contested premium compact SUV segment.

XC40 T5 Twin Engine models come with a 4.5m cable with a three-pin plug as standard, while a type 2/mode 3 fast-charge cable is available as a £50 optional extra. The fast charging cable allows the car to be completely recharged in just two and a half hours, while the three-pin cable recharges the battery fully in three and a half to six hours

The powertrain is available higher-trim level R-Design, R-Design Pro, Inscription and Inscription Pro versions of the XC40 with prices starting at £40,905 for the R-Design.

"The introduction of the T5 Twin Engine brings our electrification programme to the heart of our model line-up, demonstrating our commitment to giving all our customers the best possible choice when it comes to powertrains that are both better for the environment and also practical for their lifestyles and driving requirements," said Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK’s Managing Director. "The XC40 T5 Twin Engine is the first plug-in hybrid car in the premium compact SUV segment, and its technology brings real day-to-day cost benefits in terms of tax and fuel consumption."

Order books of T5-equipped XC40s are open now, with deliveries beginning in February of next year.