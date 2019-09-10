The Audi RS6 has been revealed but the performance estate won't be available in the U.K. until early 2020. In the meantime, the best spot to see the red-hot model for now is at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Check out the gallery below for new shots from the exhibition hall floor and for the previously released press photos of the vehicle.

The 2020 Audi RS6 Avant packs a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with hybrid assistance that makes a total of 591 bhp and 590 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic channels this output to the latest version of the brand's famed Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The Four Rings claims the estate can reach 62 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds.

The top speed depends on how much money you spend. In base form, the RS6 Avant can hit 155 mph. The optional Dynamic Package boosts the limiter to 174 mph. Opting for the Dynamic Package Plus is the top dog by being able to run to 190 mph. In addition to improving top speed, these packs add a mechanically operated central differential.

The new RS6 has style to complement its performance. The front end has big intakes at the corners with contrasting trim for the uprights that draws the eye to them. There are similar of these differently colored elements for the side sills and along the upper edge of the rear diffuser.

The price for the RS6 Avant in the U.K. is still unconfirmed, but as a guide, the estate starts at €117,500 in Germany which is around £105,000 using today's exchange rate. However, we expect the price to be quite lower than that since the previous model came in below £80,000.