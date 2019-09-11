Buying a car is big moment, so naturally you're going to want to ask a few questions. Unfortunately – for those that work in car sales –few few buyers ask some weird questions.

CarGurus has compiled a list of the strangest questions that Brits have asked when buying a used car after surveying thousands of dealers in its growing network.

Questions like whether a coffin could fit into a Ford Mondeo, or whether a customer could take a car home to see if their dog would like it were among the weirdest questions, while some also requested to exchange property or pets for cars, or asked for delivery to some far flung locations like Australia.

The strangest questions asked by used car buyers

Will a coffin fit in the back of a Ford Mondeo? Can I take the car home to see if my dog likes it? Can you make this left-hand drive? Would you take animals/property as payment? Can I check the chassis number to see if it’s lucky? Can I take my 80-year-old wife for a test drive to scare her? Can you fit it with a radio and tape deck? Can you deliver it to Australia? Can you put the seats down so I can see if I can sleep in the back? Can you fill it with balloons and put a bow on it?

"When searching for and purchasing a car it’s important to know it’ll meet your requirements – however unusual they might be. Asking questions is therefore a crucial part of the buying process, and something dealers fully expect when a consumer makes contact, whether it’s in the showroom or online via CarGurus," said Chris Knapman, Editor of CarGurus.

"By factoring dealer reviews into how we rank search results, CarGurus is able to easily highlight dealerships that go above and beyond when it comes to keeping customers happy – even if they do draw the line at taking animals as part-payment."