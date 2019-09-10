Hide press release Show press release

INTRODUCING THE NEW LAND ROVER DEFENDER

Incomparable, unstoppable: An icon reimagined for the 21 st century

An icon reimagined for the 21 century Designed with purpose, engineered to excite: Clever and characterful with an instantly recognisable silhouette that features signature Defender elements including short front and rear overhangs

Clever and characterful with an instantly recognisable silhouette that features signature Defender elements including short front and rear overhangs World-class expert off and on-road: All-terrain ability is beyond question, composed on any surface with supreme comfort ensuring long journeys are covered with ease

All-terrain ability is beyond question, composed on any surface with supreme comfort ensuring long journeys are covered with ease Looks tough, is tough: Durable new D7x architecture engineered to withstand Extreme Event Test procedure, above and beyond the normal standard for SUV and passenger cars

Durable new D7x architecture engineered to withstand Extreme Event Test procedure, above and beyond the normal standard for SUV and passenger cars 21 st Century technology: New Pivi Pro infotainment featuring a more intuitive interface while Software-Over-The-Air updates provide the latest software at all times, anywhere in the world

New Pivi Pro infotainment featuring a more intuitive interface while Software-Over-The-Air updates provide the latest software at all times, anywhere in the world Meet the family: Defender 110 available with 5+2 seating in four distinct Accessory Packs (Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban) and with 170 individual accessories, will be joined soon by a smaller Defender 90 and versatile and durable commercial models

Defender 110 available with 5+2 seating in four distinct Accessory Packs (Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban) and with 170 individual accessories, will be joined soon by a smaller Defender 90 and versatile and durable commercial models Efficiency at its heart: Electrified powertrains introduced to Defender with advanced mild-hybrid and coming later, plug-in electric vehicle options, as well as powerful and efficient petrol and diesel engines

Electrified powertrains introduced to Defender with advanced mild-hybrid and coming later, plug-in electric vehicle options, as well as powerful and efficient petrol and diesel engines Modern interior: The functional, durable and flexible interior is unique with exposed structural elements and a central front jump seat – perfect for sharing adventures with the family

The functional, durable and flexible interior is unique with exposed structural elements and a central front jump seat – perfect for sharing adventures with the family Intelligent off-road tech: Land Rover’s pioneering Terrain Response 2 technology enhanced with new Wade programme, while Configurable Terrain Response allows the driver to tailor set-up more precisely

Land Rover’s pioneering Terrain Response 2 technology enhanced with new Wade programme, while Configurable Terrain Response allows the driver to tailor set-up more precisely Expedition-ready: A maximum payload of up to 900kg, static roof load of up to 300kg, towing capacity of 3,500kg and wading depth of up to 900mm combine to make new Defender the ultimate 4x4 for overland adventures

A maximum payload of up to 900kg, static roof load of up to 300kg, towing capacity of 3,500kg and wading depth of up to 900mm combine to make new Defender the ultimate 4x4 for overland adventures Capable of great things: Defender has the necessary strength to make great things happen, championing those with the courage to provide help where others dare not, or cannot go

Defender has the necessary strength to make great things happen, championing those with the courage to provide help where others dare not, or cannot go Global partners: Land Rover to continue long-term humanitarian partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) with Defender at the heart

Land Rover to continue long-term humanitarian partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) with Defender at the heart Choose your model: Defender 110 starts from £45,240 on the road available to order immediately. Defender 90 and Commercial pricing and deliveries will be confirmed at a later date. Defender 90 guide price will be around £40,000 with Defender Commercial guide pricing from £35,000 (plus VAT). Configure your Defender 110 at www.landrover.co.uk/Defender

Tuesday 10 September 2019, Gaydon, UK – This is the new Land Rover Defender. An icon reimagined for the 21st century; it has been cleverly engineered with capability and safety for all the family at its heart.

New Defender is built for the adventurous and curious, for those who know the value of community and strive to make a difference.

The unmistakable silhouette is familiar yet new. It looks tough and is tough but designed with purpose and engineered to excite. Iconic in name, shape and capability, Defender can be personalised to allow owners to make the most of their world.

Across seven decades of pioneering innovation, Land Rovers have earned a unique place in the hearts of explorers, humanitarian agencies and adventurous families across the world. Proven in the harshest environments on earth, the new Defender maintains this bloodline.

Beside the peerless luxury and refinement of the Range Rover family and the highly capable and versatile Discovery SUVs, new Defender completes the Land Rover dynasty. The 110 is just the start for this family of the most capable and durable 4x4s in the world. It will be swiftly followed by a short wheelbase 90, before a pair of practical commercial models join the line-up in 2020.

Driven by a passion and respect for the original, new Defender delivers transformational breadth of capability and advanced all-terrain technologies to redefine adventure for the 21st century, while remaining true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for 71 years.

Emotionally charged design

A distinctive silhouette makes the new Defender instantly recognisable, with minimal front and rear overhangs providing excellent approach and departure angles. Land Rover’s designers re-envisioned familiar Defender trademarks for the 21st century, giving the new 4x4 a purposeful upright stance and Alpine light windows in the roof, while retaining the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally-mounted spare wheel that make the original so identifiable.

Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover, said: “The new Defender is respectful of its past but is not harnessed by it. This is a new Defender for a New Age. Its unique personality is accentuated by its distinctive silhouette and optimum proportions, which make it both highly desirable and seriously capable – a visually compelling 4x4 that wears its design and engineering integrity with uncompromised commitment.”

The stripped-back personality of the original Defender has been embraced inside, where structural elements and fixings usually hidden from view have been exposed, with the emphasis on simplicity and practicality. Innovative features include a dash-mounted gear shifter to accommodate an optional central front ‘jump’ seat, which provides three-abreast seating across the front like early Land Rovers.

As a result, the Defender 110 offers five, six or 5+2 seating configurations, with a loadspace behind the second-row seats of up to 1,075 litres, and as much as 2,380-litres when the second row is folded. The 90 will be able to accommodate six occupants in a vehicle the length of a compact family hatchback.

User-friendly features include practical touches and advanced technological innovations. Durable rubberised flooring shrugs off the spills of daily adventures and once-in-a-lifetime expeditions, providing a brush or wipe clean interior. An optional Folding Fabric Roof provides an open-top feel and allows passengers in the second-row seats of the 110 to stand up when parked to provide the full safari experience*.

The definition of durability

Land Rover’s new purpose-engineered D7x (for extreme) architecture is 95 per cent new and based on a lightweight aluminium monocoque construction to create the stiffest body structure Land Rover has ever produced. It is three times stiffer than traditional body-on-frame designs, providing perfect foundations for the fully independent air or coil sprung suspension and supports the latest electrified powertrains.

The new Defender has been through more than 62,000 tests for engineering sign-off, while the chassis and body architecture have been engineered to withstand Land Rover’s Extreme Event Test procedure – repeated and sustained impacts, above and beyond the normal standard for SUV and passenger cars.

During development testing, prototype models have covered more than 1.2 million kilometres across some of the harshest environments on earth, ranging from the 50-degree heat of the desert and sub 40-degree cold of the Arctic to altitudes of 10,000ft in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.

A world-class expert off and on-road

Configurable Terrain Response debuts on new Defender, allowing experienced off-roaders to fine-tune individual vehicle settings to perfectly suit the conditions, while inexperienced drivers can let the system detect the most appropriate vehicle settings for the terrain, using the intelligent Auto function.

The new body architecture provides ground clearance of 291mm and world-class off-road geometry, giving the 110 approach, breakover and departure angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees (Off Road height) respectively. Its maximum wading depth of 900mm is supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system, which ensures drivers can ford deep water with complete confidence.

On dry land, Land Rover’s advanced ClearSight Ground View technology helps drivers take full advantage of Defender’s all-conquering capability by showing the area usually hidden by the bonnet, directly ahead of the front wheels, on the central touchscreen.

As a result, the new Defender redefines breadth of capability, raising the threshold for both off-road ruggedness and on-road comfort. It can negotiate crowded city streets as effortlessly as climbing mountains, crossing deserts and withstanding freezing temperatures. Its carefully honed handling delivers both a rewarding drive and first-class long-haul comfort across all terrains.

Power and efficiency ª

A choice of advanced petrol and cleaner diesel engines ensure new Defender has the power, control and efficiency for any environment, while a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain will join the range next year providing the prospect of silent EV-only progress.

At launch, the petrol line-up comprises a four-cylinder P300 and a powerful six-cylinder P400 featuring efficient Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology. Alternatively, customers can choose from a pair of four-cylinder diesels – the D200 and powerful D240 – both of which deliver fuel economy of 37.2mpg (7.6 l/100km) and CO 2 emissions of 199g/km (NEDC equivalent).

Innovative engineering solutions support the efficiency drive, including a flat underbody which optimises aerodynamic performance across the line-up.

21st century technology b

New Defender is as technologically advanced as it is durable and introduces Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system. The next generation touchscreen is more intuitive and user-friendly, requiring fewer inputs to perform frequently used tasks, while its always-on design guarantees almost instant responses.

In addition, the new Defender takes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology to a new level, with 14 individual modules capable of receiving remote updates. By downloading data while customers are asleep at home or in far-flung locations, the new Defender will get better with age: as electronic updates cascade down to the vehicle immediately, without delay and with no need to visit a Land Rover retailer.

Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: "We've embraced Defender's stunning capability and minimalistic, functional interior to reinvent the icon for the 21st century. New Defender gives us the licence to do things differently, to push the boundaries and do the unthinkable, without ever losing the character and authenticity of the original. From the start we had an absolute obsession with functionality beneath the skin, from choosing the right materials through to state of the art connectivity. The result is not only the most capable Land Rover ever made, but also a truly comfortable, modern vehicle that people will love to drive."

Personalised for your world

New Defender will be available in 90 and 110 body designs, with up to six seats in the 90 and the option of five, six or 5+2 seating in the 110. The model range comprises Defender, S, SE, HSE, First Edition and top of the range Defender X models and customers will be able to personalise their vehicle in more ways than any previous Land Rover with four Accessory Packs. The Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban Packs each give Defender a distinct character with a specially selected range of enhancements. The exclusive First Edition model features a unique specification and will be available throughout the first model year of production.

Customers will even be able to opt for a new Satin Protective Film to make the exterior paintwork even more durable. The sustainable, solvent-free and completely recyclable wrap helps protect against everything from car park scratches to bramble rash and will be available as a factory-fit option with Indus Silver, Gondwana Stone and Pangea Green colours, providing a unique contemporary finish as it protects new Defender’s paintwork.

In addition to the Accessory Packs, new Defender is available with the widest choice of individual accessories ever assembled for a new Land Rover, with everything from a Remote Control Electric Winchº, Rooftop Tent and Inflatable Waterproof Awnings to more conventional tow bar systems and roof racks.

Felix Bräutigam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “New Defender will be available in 128 global markets and meets or exceeds the toughest emissions and safety requirements in the world. Using advanced technology to deliver the toughness and character you can only find in a Defender, our new 4x4 has been developed for adventurous hearts and curious minds.

UK ‘On The Road (OTR)’ Pricing:

2.0L SD4 200HP DIESEL D200 Defender 110 £45,240.00 D200 S 110 £48,695.00 D200 SE 110 £52,625.00

2.0L SD4 240HP DIESEL D240 Defender 110 - D240 S 110 £51,750.00 D240 SE 110 £55,680.00 D240 HSE 110 £60,505.00 D240 First Edition 110 £58,860.00

2.0L Si4 300HP PETROL P300 Defender 110 £48,295.00 P300 S 110 £51,750.00 P300 SE 110 £55,680.00

3.0L i6 400HP PETROL P400 X 110 £78,800.00

Defender Standard Equipment:

EXTERIOR - Body colour roof

- No badge

- Heated windscreen

- Heated electric powerfold door mirrors with approach lights and auto-dimming

- Automatic headlights and rain sensing wipers

- LED headlights

- LED tail lights

- 18" Steel wheel

- 18" full size spare wheel

- All season tyres

- Puddle lights

- 110: Signature graphic (with interior storage)

- 110: Automatic headlight levelling INTERIOR - Standard gearshift

- 8-way heated semi-powered front seats

- Carpet mats

- Cross car beam in Light Grey Power Coat

- Standard steering wheel

- Manually adjustable steering column

- Standard treadplates

- Light Oyster Morzine headlining

- Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors

- Auto-dimming interior rear view mirror

- Cabin lighting

- Cabin walk-through

- Two-zone climate control

- Loadspace cover

- Rear ISOFIX

- Twin front cup holder

- 90: 40:20:40 fixed rear seats

- 110: 40:20:40 folding rear seats TECHNOLOGY - DAB

- Sound System (180W)

- Android Auto

- Apple CarPlay

- Remote

- Pivi Pro

- 10" Touch Screen

- Connected Navigation Pro

- Online pack with Data Plan

- Analogue dials with Central TFT Display

- Intrusion sensor

- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

- Emergency Braking

- 3D Surround Camera

- ClearSight Ground View

- Cruise control and speed limiter

- Driver condition monitor

- Lane keep assist

- 360 Park Aid

- Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter

- Wade sensing POWERTRAIN - Automatic transmission

- AWD

- Twin-speed transfer box

- Terrain Response

- 90: Coil suspension

- 110: Air suspension

- 110: Adaptive Dynamics

Defender Trim Walk:

S

In addition to "DEFENDER" content SE

In addition to "S" content HSE

In addition to "SE" content X

In addition to "HSE" content EXTERIOR - S Badge

- 19" alloy wheels

- 19" full size spare wheel - SE Badge

- Front fog lights

- Automatic headlight levelling

- Premium LED headlights with signature DRL

- 20" alloy wheels

- 20" full size spare wheel - HSE Badge

- 90: Folding fabric roof

- 110: Sliding panoramic roof

- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL - X Badge

- X Exterior Design (See Exterior Styling tab)

- Black contrast roof

- Gloss black bonnet

- 90: Sliding panoramic roof

- Black exposed rear recovery eyes

- Darkened tail lights INTERIOR - Leather gearshift

- Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA)

- 12-way heated semi-powered front seats

- Leather PU wrapped steering wheel

- Centre console with armrest - 12-way heated electric memory front seats with 2-way manual headrests

- Electrically adjustable steering column

- 110: Front passenger seat ISOFIX - 14-way heated and cooled electric memory front seats with 4-way manual headrests

- Extended leather upgrade

- Heated steering wheel

- Leather steering wheel - Heated rear seats

- Rough-cut Walnut veneer

- Cross car beam in Dark Grey Powder Coat

- Illuminated metal treadplates with DEFENDER script

- Ebony Morzine headlining

- Bright metal pedals

- Premium cabin lighting TECHNOLOGY - Click & Go Integrated Base Unit

- Interactive Driver Display - ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror

- Meridian Sound System (400W)

- Keyless entry

- Blind spot assist

- Clear exit monitor

- Rear traffic monitor - Adaptive cruise control

- Rear collision monitor - Meridian Surround Sound (700W)

- Head-up display POWERTRAIN - - - - All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC)

- Terrain Response 2

- Configurable Terrain Response

- Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking

- 90: Air Suspension

- 90: Adaptive Dynamics



An intuitive online configurator lets customers personalise the Defender quickly and easily. To choose your perfect specification go to: www.landrover.co.uk/Defender

* Retractable fabric sunroof available from launch on Defender 90. Introduced on 110 in 2020.

ªThe figures provided are as a result of official manufacturer’s tests in accordance with EU legislation. For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO2 and fuel economy figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load and accessories. EV range figures are based upon production vehicle over a standardised route. Range achieved will vary dependent on vehicle and battery condition, actual route and environment and driving style.

b All in-car features should be used by drivers only when safe for them to do so. Drivers must ensure they are in full control of their vehicle at all times.

º Remote Control Electric Winch and Winch Mounting Kit available early 2020.