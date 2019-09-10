It will start from £45,240.
After a wait of what felt like a million years, the new Land Rover Defender was finally unveiled earlier today.
Order books for the 21st century take on one of the most iconic cars of all time have already opened, with prices starting at £45,240, ranging all the way up to £78,800.
That base price gets you the five-door 110 model with Jaguar Land Rover's 2.0L SD4 200 bhp diesel engine.
The D200 110 comes with a decent bit of standard kit. Included is a heated windscreen; heated electric folding mirrors with approach lights and auto-dimming; automatic headlights and rain sensing wipers; LED headlights; LED tail lights; and eight-way heated semi-powered front seats, a 10-inch touch screen, and air suspension. The base model also comes fitted with 18-inch steel wheels.
Upgrade to the S model for another £3,455 and you get 19-inch alloy wheels; 'Click & Go' integrated infotainment; 12-way heated semi-powered front seats; and a smattering of leather on the steering wheel and gear shifter.
The D200 SE 110, which starts from £52,625.00, adds 20-inch alloys; front fog lights; automatic headlight levelling; 'premium' LED headlights with signature DRL; and an electrically adjustable steering column. It also comes with a 'ClearSight Interior' Rear View Mirror; a 400W Meridian Sound System; blind spot assist; clear exit monitor; rear traffic monitor; and keyless entry.
Moving up the range to the 2.0L SD4 240 bhp diesel and 2.0L Si4 300 bhp petrol engined models, the HSE trim also becomes available, starting at £55,680 in both diesel and petrol flavours.
The HSE trim comes everything from the S and SE models, as well as a sliding panoramic roof; Matrix LED headlights; adaptive cruise control; rear collision monitor;14-way heated and cooled electric memory front seats with 4-way manual headrests; a heated steering wheel; and even more leather trim.
Finally an X trim will be available on the range-topping 3.0L i6 400 bhp petrol model, which will be priced from £78,800. As well as X badging all over, the X trim comes with a black contrast roof and gloss black bonnet; heated rear seats; rough-cut walnut veneer; cross car beam in dark grey powder coat; illuminated metal treadplates with 'Defender' script; bony morzine headlining; bright metal pedals; premium cabin lighting; All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) with Terrain Response 2 and configurable terrain response; electronic active differential with torque vectoring by braking; an uprated 700W sound system; and heads-up display.
Next year a three-door '90' model variant will be added. Prices will be announced at a later date, but trim levels and options will be largely the same. The only notable differences will be on the HSE model the sliding panoramic roof will be swapped for a retracting fabric roof, and on the X model there will be a sliding pano lid; air suspension, and adaptive dynamics.
Not only that, but commercial vehicle versions are also set to arrive a little further down the line, and a more luxurious and more expensive eight-seat Defender 130 is rumoured to be arriving in 2021.
UK ‘On The Road (OTR)’ pricing:
|
2.0L SD4 200HP DIESEL
|
D200 Defender 110
|
£45,240.00
|
D200 S 110
|
£48,695.00
|
D200 SE 110
|
£52,625.00
|
|
D240 Defender 110
|
-
|
D240 S 110
|
£51,750.00
|
D240 SE 110
|
£55,680.00
|
D240 HSE 110
|
£60,505.00
|
D240 First Edition 110
|
£58,860.00
|
|
P300 Defender 110
|
£48,295.00
|
P300 S 110
|
£51,750.00
|
P300 SE 110
|
£55,680.00
|
|
P400 X 110
|
£78,800.00
Gallery: Land Rover Defender 2020MY
INTRODUCING THE NEW LAND ROVER DEFENDER
- Incomparable, unstoppable: An icon reimagined for the 21st century
- Designed with purpose, engineered to excite: Clever and characterful with an instantly recognisable silhouette that features signature Defender elements including short front and rear overhangs
- World-class expert off and on-road: All-terrain ability is beyond question, composed on any surface with supreme comfort ensuring long journeys are covered with ease
- Looks tough, is tough: Durable new D7x architecture engineered to withstand Extreme Event Test procedure, above and beyond the normal standard for SUV and passenger cars
- 21st Century technology: New Pivi Pro infotainment featuring a more intuitive interface while Software-Over-The-Air updates provide the latest software at all times, anywhere in the world
- Meet the family: Defender 110 available with 5+2 seating in four distinct Accessory Packs (Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban) and with 170 individual accessories, will be joined soon by a smaller Defender 90 and versatile and durable commercial models
- Efficiency at its heart: Electrified powertrains introduced to Defender with advanced mild-hybrid and coming later, plug-in electric vehicle options, as well as powerful and efficient petrol and diesel engines
- Modern interior: The functional, durable and flexible interior is unique with exposed structural elements and a central front jump seat – perfect for sharing adventures with the family
- Intelligent off-road tech: Land Rover’s pioneering Terrain Response 2 technology enhanced with new Wade programme, while Configurable Terrain Response allows the driver to tailor set-up more precisely
- Expedition-ready: A maximum payload of up to 900kg, static roof load of up to 300kg, towing capacity of 3,500kg and wading depth of up to 900mm combine to make new Defender the ultimate 4x4 for overland adventures
- Capable of great things: Defender has the necessary strength to make great things happen, championing those with the courage to provide help where others dare not, or cannot go
- Global partners: Land Rover to continue long-term humanitarian partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) with Defender at the heart
- Choose your model: Defender 110 starts from £45,240 on the road available to order immediately. Defender 90 and Commercial pricing and deliveries will be confirmed at a later date. Defender 90 guide price will be around £40,000 with Defender Commercial guide pricing from £35,000 (plus VAT). Configure your Defender 110 at www.landrover.co.uk/Defender
Tuesday 10 September 2019, Gaydon, UK – This is the new Land Rover Defender. An icon reimagined for the 21st century; it has been cleverly engineered with capability and safety for all the family at its heart.
New Defender is built for the adventurous and curious, for those who know the value of community and strive to make a difference.
The unmistakable silhouette is familiar yet new. It looks tough and is tough but designed with purpose and engineered to excite. Iconic in name, shape and capability, Defender can be personalised to allow owners to make the most of their world.
Across seven decades of pioneering innovation, Land Rovers have earned a unique place in the hearts of explorers, humanitarian agencies and adventurous families across the world. Proven in the harshest environments on earth, the new Defender maintains this bloodline.
Beside the peerless luxury and refinement of the Range Rover family and the highly capable and versatile Discovery SUVs, new Defender completes the Land Rover dynasty. The 110 is just the start for this family of the most capable and durable 4x4s in the world. It will be swiftly followed by a short wheelbase 90, before a pair of practical commercial models join the line-up in 2020.
Driven by a passion and respect for the original, new Defender delivers transformational breadth of capability and advanced all-terrain technologies to redefine adventure for the 21st century, while remaining true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for 71 years.
Emotionally charged design
A distinctive silhouette makes the new Defender instantly recognisable, with minimal front and rear overhangs providing excellent approach and departure angles. Land Rover’s designers re-envisioned familiar Defender trademarks for the 21st century, giving the new 4x4 a purposeful upright stance and Alpine light windows in the roof, while retaining the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally-mounted spare wheel that make the original so identifiable.
Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover, said: “The new Defender is respectful of its past but is not harnessed by it. This is a new Defender for a New Age. Its unique personality is accentuated by its distinctive silhouette and optimum proportions, which make it both highly desirable and seriously capable – a visually compelling 4x4 that wears its design and engineering integrity with uncompromised commitment.”
The stripped-back personality of the original Defender has been embraced inside, where structural elements and fixings usually hidden from view have been exposed, with the emphasis on simplicity and practicality. Innovative features include a dash-mounted gear shifter to accommodate an optional central front ‘jump’ seat, which provides three-abreast seating across the front like early Land Rovers.
As a result, the Defender 110 offers five, six or 5+2 seating configurations, with a loadspace behind the second-row seats of up to 1,075 litres, and as much as 2,380-litres when the second row is folded. The 90 will be able to accommodate six occupants in a vehicle the length of a compact family hatchback.
User-friendly features include practical touches and advanced technological innovations. Durable rubberised flooring shrugs off the spills of daily adventures and once-in-a-lifetime expeditions, providing a brush or wipe clean interior. An optional Folding Fabric Roof provides an open-top feel and allows passengers in the second-row seats of the 110 to stand up when parked to provide the full safari experience*.
The definition of durability
Land Rover’s new purpose-engineered D7x (for extreme) architecture is 95 per cent new and based on a lightweight aluminium monocoque construction to create the stiffest body structure Land Rover has ever produced. It is three times stiffer than traditional body-on-frame designs, providing perfect foundations for the fully independent air or coil sprung suspension and supports the latest electrified powertrains.
The new Defender has been through more than 62,000 tests for engineering sign-off, while the chassis and body architecture have been engineered to withstand Land Rover’s Extreme Event Test procedure – repeated and sustained impacts, above and beyond the normal standard for SUV and passenger cars.
During development testing, prototype models have covered more than 1.2 million kilometres across some of the harshest environments on earth, ranging from the 50-degree heat of the desert and sub 40-degree cold of the Arctic to altitudes of 10,000ft in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.
A world-class expert off and on-road
Configurable Terrain Response debuts on new Defender, allowing experienced off-roaders to fine-tune individual vehicle settings to perfectly suit the conditions, while inexperienced drivers can let the system detect the most appropriate vehicle settings for the terrain, using the intelligent Auto function.
The new body architecture provides ground clearance of 291mm and world-class off-road geometry, giving the 110 approach, breakover and departure angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees (Off Road height) respectively. Its maximum wading depth of 900mm is supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system, which ensures drivers can ford deep water with complete confidence.
On dry land, Land Rover’s advanced ClearSight Ground View technology helps drivers take full advantage of Defender’s all-conquering capability by showing the area usually hidden by the bonnet, directly ahead of the front wheels, on the central touchscreen.
As a result, the new Defender redefines breadth of capability, raising the threshold for both off-road ruggedness and on-road comfort. It can negotiate crowded city streets as effortlessly as climbing mountains, crossing deserts and withstanding freezing temperatures. Its carefully honed handling delivers both a rewarding drive and first-class long-haul comfort across all terrains.
Power and efficiency ª
A choice of advanced petrol and cleaner diesel engines ensure new Defender has the power, control and efficiency for any environment, while a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain will join the range next year providing the prospect of silent EV-only progress.
At launch, the petrol line-up comprises a four-cylinder P300 and a powerful six-cylinder P400 featuring efficient Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology. Alternatively, customers can choose from a pair of four-cylinder diesels – the D200 and powerful D240 – both of which deliver fuel economy of 37.2mpg (7.6 l/100km) and CO2 emissions of 199g/km (NEDC equivalent).
Innovative engineering solutions support the efficiency drive, including a flat underbody which optimises aerodynamic performance across the line-up.
21st century technology b
New Defender is as technologically advanced as it is durable and introduces Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system. The next generation touchscreen is more intuitive and user-friendly, requiring fewer inputs to perform frequently used tasks, while its always-on design guarantees almost instant responses.
In addition, the new Defender takes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology to a new level, with 14 individual modules capable of receiving remote updates. By downloading data while customers are asleep at home or in far-flung locations, the new Defender will get better with age: as electronic updates cascade down to the vehicle immediately, without delay and with no need to visit a Land Rover retailer.
Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: "We've embraced Defender's stunning capability and minimalistic, functional interior to reinvent the icon for the 21st century. New Defender gives us the licence to do things differently, to push the boundaries and do the unthinkable, without ever losing the character and authenticity of the original. From the start we had an absolute obsession with functionality beneath the skin, from choosing the right materials through to state of the art connectivity. The result is not only the most capable Land Rover ever made, but also a truly comfortable, modern vehicle that people will love to drive."
Personalised for your world
New Defender will be available in 90 and 110 body designs, with up to six seats in the 90 and the option of five, six or 5+2 seating in the 110. The model range comprises Defender, S, SE, HSE, First Edition and top of the range Defender X models and customers will be able to personalise their vehicle in more ways than any previous Land Rover with four Accessory Packs. The Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban Packs each give Defender a distinct character with a specially selected range of enhancements. The exclusive First Edition model features a unique specification and will be available throughout the first model year of production.
Customers will even be able to opt for a new Satin Protective Film to make the exterior paintwork even more durable. The sustainable, solvent-free and completely recyclable wrap helps protect against everything from car park scratches to bramble rash and will be available as a factory-fit option with Indus Silver, Gondwana Stone and Pangea Green colours, providing a unique contemporary finish as it protects new Defender’s paintwork.
In addition to the Accessory Packs, new Defender is available with the widest choice of individual accessories ever assembled for a new Land Rover, with everything from a Remote Control Electric Winchº, Rooftop Tent and Inflatable Waterproof Awnings to more conventional tow bar systems and roof racks.
Felix Bräutigam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “New Defender will be available in 128 global markets and meets or exceeds the toughest emissions and safety requirements in the world. Using advanced technology to deliver the toughness and character you can only find in a Defender, our new 4x4 has been developed for adventurous hearts and curious minds.
Defender Standard Equipment:
|
EXTERIOR
|
- Body colour roof
|
INTERIOR
|
- Standard gearshift
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
- DAB
|
POWERTRAIN
|
- Automatic transmission
Defender Trim Walk:
|
|
S
|
SE
|
HSE
|
X
|
EXTERIOR
|
- S Badge
|
- SE Badge
|
- HSE Badge
|
- X Badge
|
INTERIOR
|
- Leather gearshift
|
- 12-way heated electric memory front seats with 2-way manual headrests
|
- 14-way heated and cooled electric memory front seats with 4-way manual headrests
|
- Heated rear seats
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
- Click & Go Integrated Base Unit
|
- ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror
|
- Adaptive cruise control
|
- Meridian Surround Sound (700W)
|
POWERTRAIN
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC)
An intuitive online configurator lets customers personalise the Defender quickly and easily. To choose your perfect specification go to: www.landrover.co.uk/Defender
* Retractable fabric sunroof available from launch on Defender 90. Introduced on 110 in 2020.
ªThe figures provided are as a result of official manufacturer’s tests in accordance with EU legislation. For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO2 and fuel economy figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load and accessories. EV range figures are based upon production vehicle over a standardised route. Range achieved will vary dependent on vehicle and battery condition, actual route and environment and driving style.
b All in-car features should be used by drivers only when safe for them to do so. Drivers must ensure they are in full control of their vehicle at all times.
º Remote Control Electric Winch and Winch Mounting Kit available early 2020.