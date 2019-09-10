Ford at the Frankfurt Motor Show premieres strongest-ever electrified line-up including new Puma EcoBoost Hybrid, all-new Explorer and Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrids, and all-new Kuga SUV – the first Ford to offer mild-, full- and plug-in hybrid powertrains

Tipping point of electrified versus conventional petrol and diesel powertrains expected by end of 2022, when more than 50 per cent of Ford passenger vehicle sales will be electrified

New home wall box charging solutions to reduce charge time by up to one-third for Ford plug-in hybrid customers, with installation services and green energy tariffs provided in partnership with six leading European energy suppliers including Centrica

New smartphone app to provide seamless access to more than 118,000 public charging points across Europe in partnership with NewMotion

Ford Puma – representing a new chapter in Ford’s design identity – makes its motor show debut, revealing for the first time the stylish, high specification Puma Titanium X

World-first electric vehicle acceleration simulator and augmented reality activities for show-goers as part of new Go Electric experience

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2019 – Ford today demonstrated its commitment to an electrified future for customers at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany.

The company revealed its most comprehensive line-up of electrified vehicles, which will help drive sales anticipated to surpass conventional petrol- and diesel-models by the end of 2022 in Europe.

Earlier this year, Ford announced that every new Ford passenger vehicle nameplate will include an electrified option – either a mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric – delivering one of the most comprehensive line-ups of electrified options for European customers. The company is launching 17 electrified vehicles in Europe by 2024, including eight in 2019.

Ford expects electrified powertrains to account for more than half of the company’s passenger vehicle sales by the end of 2022, creating a tipping point for Ford’s electrified vehicle sales versus conventional petrol and diesel sales. By this time, the company also expects to have sold 1 million electrified passenger vehicles.

“With electrification fast becoming the mainstream, we are substantially increasing the number of electrified models and powertrain options for our customers to choose from to suit their needs,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe. “By making it easier than ever to seamlessly shift into an electrified vehicle, we expect the majority of our passenger vehicle sales to be electrified by the end of 2022.”

Ford’s fully electrified Frankfurt show stand features the most extensive line-up of electrified vehicles that Ford has yet displayed, including:

The all-new Kuga Plug-In Hybrid variant of the all-new mid-size SUV – Ford’s most electrified vehicle ever and the first Ford to offer mild-hybrid, self-charging full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains

The all-new Explorer Plug-In Hybrid seven-seat SUV and the new Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid eight-seat people-mover – each offering pure-electric driving capability alongside the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine

The new Puma EcoBoost Hybrid SUV-inspired compact crossover, featuring sophisticated mild-hybrid technology for reduced CO 2 emissions, optimised fuel-efficiency, and a more responsive and rewarding driving experience, shown in stylish Titanium X specification for the first time

emissions, optimised fuel-efficiency, and a more responsive and rewarding driving experience, shown in stylish Titanium X specification for the first time The Ford Mondeo Hybrid wagon, featuring self-charging, full-hybrid, petrol-electric powertrain technology that offers a compelling alternative to diesel and offers pure electric driving for refinement particularly in city and stop-start driving scenarios

Ford’s new Mustang-inspired all-electric performance SUV will arrive in 2020, with a targeted pure-electric driving range of 600 km (more than 370 miles) calculated using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), and fast-charging capability.*

"There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution when it comes to electrification – every customer’s circumstances and travel needs are different," said Joerg Beyer, executive director, Engineering, Ford of Europe. "Our strategy is to pair the right electrified powertrain option to the right vehicle, helping our customers make their electrified vehicle experience easy and enjoyable."

Seamless charging solutions

Ford will partner with six leading energy suppliers across Europe to provide home charging wall box installation services and green energy tariffs for plug-in hybrid customers, enabling simpler, faster and more affordable charging of electrified vehicles.

Ford recently announced it is set to work with Centrica to offer services in the U.K. and Ireland. Ford’s energy partners will also make their installation services available to support Ford’s dealership networks across Europe.

Ford’s wall box solution will deliver up to 50 per cent more charging power than a typical domestic socket to reduce at-home charging times by up to one-third for customers of Ford’s plug-in hybrid models.

“Our partnerships with leading energy suppliers including Centrica allow us to offer a one-stop shop for charging, including supply, installation, and special green energy tariffs for our fast charging wall box,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing Sales & Service, Ford of Europe.

Ford is also introducing a new smartphone and tablet application that will enable its plug-in hybrid vehicle owners and operators to easily locate, navigate to and pay for charging. In partnership with NewMotion, Ford offers access to the largest public charging network with extensive coverage across Europe. The new app will deliver simplified access and payment for Ford customers at more than 118,000 charging points in 30 countries. Customers will be able to seamlessly utilise charging points across many markets, initiating and paying for charging services from a single account for a simplified ownership experience.

In addition, in combination with the available FordPass Connect on-board modem, the FordPass mobile app enables Ford plug-in hybrid drivers to remotely monitor their vehicle’s charge status.

Ford also is a founder member and shareholder in the IONITY consortium that aims to build 400 fast-charging stations in key European locations by 2020, with a charging capacity of 350 kW. This enables a significant reduction in charging times for all-electric vehicles compared with existing systems – ideal for long distance journeys.

Making it easier than ever to Go Electric

Ford’s new Go Electric experience also debuts at the show, helping de-mystify electrification for customers. Visitors to the Go Electric experience will discover interactive exhibits, immersive experiences and an exciting, world-first electric vehicle acceleration simulator.

At Go Electric, consumers will find a range of experiences designed to help them better understand electrified driving technologies from today and tomorrow, and discover which solutions are best for them.

Go Electric experiences include:

A world-first electric vehicle acceleration simulator, replicating the thrill of unbroken linear acceleration delivered by all-electric performance

An augmented reality journey explaining the different electrified propulsion options offered by Ford and how each works – from the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology of the all-new Ford Puma to Ford’s forthcoming Mustang-inspired all-electric performance SUV

An interactive touchscreen experience designed to help customers understand which electrified technologies and products best suits their lifestyle

A hands-on interactive exhibit using real charging hardware to help customers understand how quickly plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles can be charged in multiple scenarios

Show-goers will be able to visit Go Electric at the Frankfurt Motor Show until September 22 before the experience embarks on a European tour, moving to Italy, France, Spain and the U.K. through 2019 and early 2020.

Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid CO 2 emissions from 71 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 3.1 l/100 km

emissions from 71 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 3.1 l/100 km Ford Kuga Plug-In Hybrid CO 2 emissions from 26 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 1.2 l/100 km

emissions from 26 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 1.2 l/100 km Ford Mondeo Hybrid wagon CO 2 emissions from 99 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 4.3 l/100 km (with optional 17-inch alloy wheels)

emissions from 99 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 4.3 l/100 km (with optional 17-inch alloy wheels) Ford Puma EcoBoost Hybrid CO 2 emissions from 125 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 5.5 l/100 km

emissions from 125 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 5.5 l/100 km Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid CO 2 emissions from 75 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 3.3 l/100 km

*Officially homologated fuel-efficiency and CO 2 emission figures will be published closer to on-sale date

The declared fuel/energy consumptions, CO 2 emissions and electric range are measured according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EC) 692/2008 as last amended. Fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions are specified for a vehicle variant and not for a single car. The applied standard test procedure enables comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers. In addition to the fuel-efficiency of a car, driving behaviour as well as other non-technical factors play a role in determining a car's fuel/energy consumption, CO 2 emissions and electric range. CO 2 is the main greenhouse gas responsible for global warming.