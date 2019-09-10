Watch out, VW Golf GTI TCR. Hyundai has developed a track-focused version of its Wolfsburg’s hot hatch rival by putting the i30 N on a strict diet to lose a significant 50 kg. The Project C was able to shave off so much fat primarily by adopting a new set of 19-inch forged OZ Racing wheels providing total weight savings of 22 kg.

The second most significant weight loss on the outside is attributed to the carbon fibre reinforced plastic bonnet, which is 7.2 kg lighter than the standard metal bonnet of the i30 N. Further adding lightness to the sporty compact hatch are the side sills, each removing precisely 499 grams also thanks to the use of CFRP. At the back, the new CFRP diffuser saves another 386 grams.

There are some changes underneath the car as well since the rear wheel hangers (knuckles) are now made from aluminium rather than steel to remove 4.66 kg. In addition, the stiffer suspension setup has brought the car closer to the road by 6 millimetres to improve handling and lower the centre of gravity by 8.8 mm possible also by tweaking the dampers.

Hyundai went the extra mile and made some changes inside the cabin where the standard front seats were swapped out to make room for a set of manually operated Sabelt competition-spec bucket seats with CFRP backings, each removing 7.5 kg. Aside from being lighter, the seats also provide the driver and front passenger with greater lateral support, which should come in handy when going hard through the corners of a track.

Project C is all about “adding lightness,” so there aren’t any changes to the powertrain. The special edition is based on the i30 N equipped with the Performance Package, therefore it uses the higher specification of the turbocharged 2.0-litre engine. It’s rated at 271 bhp and 279 pound-feet of torque. Since this is the PP variant, the car also boasts the rear stiffness bar in the cargo area.

A European-only affair, the Hyundai i30 N Project C is debuting today at the Frankfurt Motor Show and will be produced in 600 examples. Deliveries are programmed to begin later this year.