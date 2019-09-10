In July this year, a rendering previewed a possible design direction for the next-generation BMW M3 and M4. We’ve been secretly hoping the giant radiator grille seen on the virtual drawings will remain just fiction but it turns out the company is indeed toying with the idea of giving its new performance vehicles a double kidney grille. Ladies and gentlemen, let us prepare you for the inevitable – meet the new Concept 4 that’s making its debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

While the overall proportions are spot on and we definitely like the stance, we can’t help but dislike the grille. BMW says it’s inspired by iconic models such as the 328 and 3.0 CSi but, honestly, we don’t get the same vibe – it’s oversized and doesn’t fit the overall design language of the car. The only good news is that this is still a concept and the automaker is probably still testing the waters with this design solution. Who knows, hopefully, the production M3 and M4 won’t be getting a similar layout.

"The kidney has always stood for BMW,” Domagoj Dukec, head of design at BMW, says. “The BMW Concept 4 sets them confidently and with high quality like no other vehicle so far. The BMW Concept 4 provides a look at the expressive face of the new 4 Series."

On the other hand, the laser headlights are a work of art. The sleek clusters don’t have a glass that covers them but instead rely on a three-dimensional structure with exposed inner elements. Just below the headlights, BMW has incorporated massive air openings that should provide fresh air to the engine compartment and the brakes. The exterior is finished in the stunning Forbidden Red hue, which further emphasises the dramatic contours of the body.

"The BMW Concept 4 embodies the aesthetic essence of the BMW brand: it connects ideal proportions with a clear, precise design,” Adrian van Hooydonk, design director at BMW Group, explains.

No tech details are available at the moment but we'll update this story when/if we get them.