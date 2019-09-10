Powered by a three-cylinder turbo with 99 bhp.
Hyundai introduced the third generation of its i10 city car about a week ago, but without showing images of the range-topping N Line version. The South Korean marque is now addressing this issue by presenting the sportier trim on the dawn of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. We only have three official images for the time being, showing the pint-sized car with its sporty body kit with red accents that continue inside the cabin.
The fourth model to receive the N Line treatment after the i30, i30 Fastback, and the Tucson, the revamped i10 gets sporty bumpers and a different front grille design, while those nifty 16-inch alloy wheels are exclusive to this trim. Also unique to this version are those cool three-piece LED daytime running lights replacing the circular clusters of the regular i10.
Gallery: 2020 Hyundai i10
There are a bunch of “N Line” badges to further denote this isn’t a mundane trim level, while the skid plate and diffuser contribute to the version’s special appeal. Customers will get to pick from one of the six exterior colours available and the possibility to order the tiny hatchback in a two-tone look with a contrasting roof.
Stepping inside the cabin, Hyundai has installed a sportier steering wheel design adorned by the “N” logo and red stitching you’ll also see on the gear lever for the five-speed manual transmission. Metal pedals, red air vents rings, and different seats with better lateral support complete the look.
Under the bonnet, the i10 N Line will have a four-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine rated at 83 bhp and 87 pound-feet of torque. Should you want more oomph, Hyundai will give buyers the possibility to opt for a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder mill pushing out a mighty 99 bhp and 127 lb-ft.
Hyundai will have the new i10 N Line on sale in Europe next summer.
World premiere of All-New i10 N Line at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show
- The All-New i10 is the fourth Hyundai model after the i30, i30 Fastback and Tucson to be launched with the N Line version
- More than a new look: N Line exterior and interior design features complemented by a new engine
- Hyundai N Line offers a dynamic trim across the line up with enhanced driving pleasure
- All-New i10 N Line to make its debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA).
Following the recent unveiling of the All-New i10, Hyundai Motor has announced it is to further enhance its N Line portfolio with the All-New i10 N Line, which makes its debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA). The new model combines the dynamic design, comprehensive connectivity and advanced safety of the All-New i10 with the sportiness and attitude of N Line. The All-New i10 N Line will be available in Europe in summer 2020.
The All-New i10 N Line becomes the fourth Hyundai model to be equipped with its dynamic trim level. It follows on from the successful N Line launch in 2018 with the i30, followed by the i30 Fastback and, earlier this year, the Tucson. Hyundai’s latest model is complemented by an exclusive 1.0 T-GDi engine for increased driving performance.
Taking inspiration from our high-performance sub-brand Hyundai N, the i10 N Line features an even more dynamic look. In the past year, N Line has become an important component of our model strategy and we are excited to introduce the N Line character to our i10 customers.Andreas-Christoph HofmannVice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe
A dynamic and sporty exterior design
Like the All-New i10, the All-New i10 N Line’s dynamic and sleek design offers a contrast between its soft surfaces and sharp lines. Its exterior design enhancements include redesigned bumpers and grille, giving it a dynamic look reminiscent of the original i30 N. The exclusive 16-inch alloy wheels and the LED Daytime running lights illustrate the distinctive design of the All-New i10 N Line and emphasise the car’s sporty attitude.
The All-New i10 N Line’s other exclusive design features include the N Line emblem, i10 sign in red font, as well as a skid plate and diffuser. Customers can also choose from a total of 6 exterior colours which can be combined with a two tone roof.
Interior details inspired by motorsport
Inside, the car nods to the design of race car interiors. It achieves this thanks to the N-branded steering wheel and gear shift lever, as well as red air vent rings and metal pedals. Meanwhile, the sporty seats offer more support for performance-oriented driving precision.
Like the standard i10, it offers a youthful style and practical solutions without compromising comfort.
An exclusive 1.0 T-GDi engine for fun driving performance
The All-New i10 N Line offers an exclusive 1.0-litre T-GDi 3-cylinder with 100 PS and 172 Nm torque. This is in addition to the 1.2-litre MPi 4-cylinder with 84 PS and 118 Nm torque. Both engines are available with a five-gear manual transmission.
Technical specifications*
|
1.0 T-GDi engine (i10 N Line)
|
Architecture
|
3-cylinder T-GDi
|
Power (PS)
|
100
|
Torque (Nm)
|
172
|
Transmission
|
5MT
|
CO2 target NEDC 2.0 (g/km)
|
TBC
|
CO2 target WLTP (g/km)
|
TBC
|
1.2 MPi engine
|
Architecture
|
4-cylinder MPi
|
Power (PS)
|
84
|
Torque (Nm)
|
118
|
Transmission
|
5MT / 5AMT
|
Maximum speed (km/h)
|
171 / 171
|
0-to-100 km/h acceleration (sec)
|
12.6 / 15.8
|
Fuel consumption combined NEDC 2.0 (l/100 km)
|
4.7 / 4.7
|
Fuel consumption combined WLTP (l/100 km)
|
5.3 / 5.5
|
CO2 target NEDC 2.0 (g/km)
|
107 / 107
|
CO2 target WLTP (g/km)
|
121 / 126
|
Gear ratios
|
|
1.2 MPi
|
1.0 T-GDi
|
4 seater
|
5 seater
|
4/5 seater
|
5MT
|
5MT
|
5AMT
|
5MT
|
1st
|
3.545
|
3.545
|
3.545
|
3.615
|
2nd
|
1.895
|
1.895
|
1.895
|
1.955
|
3rd
|
1.241
|
1.192
|
1.192
|
1.207
|
4th
|
0.906
|
0.853
|
0.853
|
0.893
|
5th
|
0.744
|
0.697
|
0.697
|
0.688
|
Reverse
|
3.636
|
3.636
|
3.636
|
3.545
|
Final drive
|
4.235
|
4.438
|
4.438
|
3.647
|
Suspension
|
Suspension
|
Front
|
McPherson Strut
|
Rear
|
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
|
Shock absorber
|
Front
|
Gas & Coil Spring
|
Rear
|
Gas & Coil Spring
|
Steering
|
Type
|
MDPS
|
Gearing
|
2.64 turns lock to lock
|
Turning radius (m)
|
5.0 (minimum)
|
Overall Steering Gear Ratio
|
14.0
|
Brakes (mm)
|
Front (Diameter)
|
252
|
Rear (Diameter)
|
234
|
Wheel type
|
Tyres
|
16-inch alloy wheels
|
195/45R16
|
Exterior (mm)
|
|
N Line
|
Overall length
|
3,675
|
Overall width
|
1,680
|
Overall height
|
1,483
|
Wheelbase
|
2,425
|
Ground clearance
|
152
|
Front overhang
|
710
|
Rear overhang
|
540
|
Wheel tread (front)
|
1,467
|
Wheel tread (rear)
|
1,478
|
Interior (mm)
|
|
First row
|
Second row
|
Head room
|
996
|
956
|
Leg room
|
1,070
|
865
|
Shoulder room
|
1,326
|
1,328
|
Hip room
|
1,260
|
1,230
|
Capacities (litres)
|
Fuel tank
|
36
|
Trunk volume
|
252
* Values are tentative and not homologated yet, hence subject to changes. Specification may vary by market / region