Powered by a three-cylinder turbo with 99 bhp.

Hyundai introduced the third generation of its i10 city car about a week ago, but without showing images of the range-topping N Line version. The South Korean marque is now addressing this issue by presenting the sportier trim on the dawn of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. We only have three official images for the time being, showing the pint-sized car with its sporty body kit with red accents that continue inside the cabin.

The fourth model to receive the N Line treatment after the i30, i30 Fastback, and the Tucson, the revamped i10 gets sporty bumpers and a different front grille design, while those nifty 16-inch alloy wheels are exclusive to this trim. Also unique to this version are those cool three-piece LED daytime running lights replacing the circular clusters of the regular i10.

There are a bunch of “N Line” badges to further denote this isn’t a mundane trim level, while the skid plate and diffuser contribute to the version’s special appeal. Customers will get to pick from one of the six exterior colours available and the possibility to order the tiny hatchback in a two-tone look with a contrasting roof.

Stepping inside the cabin, Hyundai has installed a sportier steering wheel design adorned by the “N” logo and red stitching you’ll also see on the gear lever for the five-speed manual transmission. Metal pedals, red air vents rings, and different seats with better lateral support complete the look.

Under the bonnet, the i10 N Line will have a four-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine rated at 83 bhp and 87 pound-feet of torque. Should you want more oomph, Hyundai will give buyers the possibility to opt for a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder mill pushing out a mighty 99 bhp and 127 lb-ft.

Hyundai will have the new i10 N Line on sale in Europe next summer.

A dynamic and sporty exterior design

Like the All-New i10, the All-New i10 N Line’s dynamic and sleek design offers a contrast between its soft surfaces and sharp lines. Its exterior design enhancements include redesigned bumpers and grille, giving it a dynamic look reminiscent of the original i30 N. The exclusive 16-inch alloy wheels and the LED Daytime running lights illustrate the distinctive design of the All-New i10 N Line and emphasise the car’s sporty attitude.

The All-New i10 N Line’s other exclusive design features include the N Line emblem, i10 sign in red font, as well as a skid plate and diffuser. Customers can also choose from a total of 6 exterior colours which can be combined with a two tone roof.

Interior details inspired by motorsport

Inside, the car nods to the design of race car interiors. It achieves this thanks to the N-branded steering wheel and gear shift lever, as well as red air vent rings and metal pedals. Meanwhile, the sporty seats offer more support for performance-oriented driving precision.
Like the standard i10, it offers a youthful style and practical solutions without compromising comfort.

An exclusive 1.0 T-GDi engine for fun driving performance

The All-New i10 N Line offers an exclusive 1.0-litre T-GDi 3-cylinder with 100 PS and 172 Nm torque. This is in addition to the 1.2-litre MPi 4-cylinder with 84 PS and 118 Nm torque. Both engines are available with a five-gear manual transmission.

Technical specifications* 

1.0 T-GDi engine (i10 N Line)

Architecture

3-cylinder T-GDi

Power (PS)

100

Torque (Nm)

172

Transmission

5MT

CO2 target NEDC 2.0 (g/km)

TBC

CO2 target WLTP (g/km)

TBC

 

1.2 MPi engine

Architecture

4-cylinder MPi

Power (PS)

84

Torque (Nm)

118

Transmission

5MT / 5AMT

Maximum speed (km/h)

171 / 171

0-to-100 km/h acceleration (sec)

12.6 / 15.8

Fuel consumption combined NEDC 2.0 (l/100 km)

4.7 / 4.7

Fuel consumption combined WLTP (l/100 km)

5.3 / 5.5

CO2 target NEDC 2.0 (g/km)

107 / 107

CO2 target WLTP (g/km)

121 / 126

 

Gear ratios

 

1.2 MPi

1.0 T-GDi

4 seater

5 seater

4/5 seater

5MT

5MT

5AMT

5MT

1st

3.545

3.545

3.545

3.615

2nd

1.895

1.895

1.895

1.955

3rd

1.241

1.192

1.192

1.207

4th

0.906

0.853

0.853

0.893

5th

0.744

0.697

0.697

0.688

Reverse

3.636

3.636

3.636

3.545

Final drive

4.235

4.438

4.438

3.647

 

Suspension

Suspension

Front

McPherson Strut

Rear

Coupled Torsion Beam Axle

Shock absorber

Front

Gas & Coil Spring

Rear

Gas & Coil Spring

 

 

Steering

Type

MDPS

Gearing

2.64 turns lock to lock

Turning radius (m)

5.0 (minimum)

Overall Steering Gear Ratio

14.0

 

Brakes (mm)

Front (Diameter)

252

Rear (Diameter)

234

 

Wheel type

Tyres

16-inch alloy wheels

195/45R16

 

Exterior (mm)

 

N Line

Overall length

3,675

Overall width

1,680

Overall height

1,483

Wheelbase

2,425

Ground clearance

152

Front overhang

710

Rear overhang

540

Wheel tread (front)

1,467

Wheel tread (rear)

1,478

 

Interior (mm)

 

First row

Second row

Head room

996

956

Leg room

1,070

865

Shoulder room

1,326

1,328

Hip room

1,260

1,230

 

Capacities (litres)

Fuel tank

36

Trunk volume

252

 

* Values are tentative and not homologated yet, hence subject to changes. Specification may vary by market / region