Drag races have always been a favourite benchmark for the guys over at Carwow on YouTube. While some of their races are two or more brilliantly matched supercars, you have the odd drag race where weird contenders make their appearance. In the latest video by Mat Watson, we have the most electrifying line up yet, complete with a car that many people can't seem to get enough of. Who will win the electric versus petrol drag race?

Toyota Supra drag races Tesla Model 3 in petrol vs electric duel

The Toyota Supra carries the torch for all traditional petrolheads out there, bringing a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six to the table, good for 335 bhp and 369 foot-pound of torque. Additionally, it has an eight-speed automatic gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and weighs in at just 3,440 pounds. Starting off the electric lineup is the Audi e-tron, a heavyweight at 1,560 kg, making 406 bhp and 490 foot-pound of torque from a 95 kWh battery and dual motors, and it has all-wheel drive. The Jaguar I-Pace has a 90 kWh battery, has dual motors, all-wheel drive, and it makes 400 bhp and 516 foot-pound of torque. It also weighs in at a pretty hefty 1,995 kg. Last, but certainly not the least, is the Tesla Model 3 Performance with a 75 kWh battery, 450 bhp, 472 foot-pound of torque, all-wheel drive, and dual motors, it tips the scales at just a little over 1,633 kg, making it the lightest electric vehicle in this drag race.

Needless to say, the Toyota Supra is the underdog here in terms of off-the line performance, having the least amount of horsepower and torque, plus it loses out with its rear-wheel drive when stacked up against the all-wheel drive contenders. It is the lightest, however, and that alone should be able to keep the Supra in contention for the top spot. Watch the video to find out.