Despite being far slower than say a Tesla Model X, the Jaguar I-Pace is certainly not slow. Watch it perform a high-speed run right here.

More often than not, Teslas are featured in videos like this. When speed is at play, it's typically the Tesla Model S or even the Model 3 that are featured. However, there are other quick EVs out there and one of them is the I-Pace.

Grab a look at our Compare EVs page to see which EVs are the quickest and fastest. You'd be surprised by some of the results. Then catch a look at the I-Pace zipping along in the video above.

Translated (there's a certain amount of humor in some of the wording still) video description via carreport on YouTube: