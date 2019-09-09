Fully Charged had a rare opportunity to see the upcoming Mini Electric at the Oxford plant, ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show in few days.

The first production all-electric Mini, that comes a decade after the Mini E pilot project, was not yet available for test drives, but just like in the case of the Vauxhall Corsa-e and new Renault Zoe, we can count on a detailed walkthrough.

Jonny Smith notes that Mini targets customers who opt for conventionally looking Mini with an electric drive - changes in design are minimal, and some of them (like yellow EV-related details or special wheel design) can be replaced when ordering.

The other thing is that pricing of the Mini Electric is comparable and in some cases (after incentives) lower than the petrol equivalent.

"Jonny goes to the iconic Cowley factory in Oxford, the home of the original Mini, to see their latest offering, the 100% electric Mini Cooper. Good styling and aggressive pricing mean we could be seeing a lot of these cars on the road very soon. It’s hard to believe that it’s taken nearly 10 years for this car to finally emerge, you can see a very early (2010) episode of Fully Charged where I drove the experimental version, Mini E."

Mini Electric (Mini Cooper SE) specs:

32.6 kWh (gross) and 28.9 kWh (net) battery pack (12 modules)

and battery pack (12 modules) WLTP range of 124-144 miles , up to 168 miles NEDC

, up to 168 miles NEDC WLTP energy consumption of 15.5-18.0 kWh/62 miles

0-62 mph in 7.3 seconds

0-37 mph in 3.9 seconds

top speed of 93 mph

power output of 181 bhp and 199 lb-ft of torque (electric motor borrowed from BMW i3S)

front-wheel-drive

DC fast charging 0-80% in 35 minutes (at up to around 50 kW)

AC charging 0-100% in 3.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger

AC charging 0-80% in 2.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger

boot capacity of 211 litres

unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kg (some 145 kg heavier than the Mini Cooper S 3 Door with Steptronic transmission)

important equipment: heat pump

Gallery: Mini Electric at Plant Oxford

7 Photos

Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)