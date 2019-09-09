It’s the dawn of a new era at Porsche as the Zuffenhausen-based company is dipping its toes into the EV market with the launch of the Taycan. It might be a “Turbo” or a “Turbo S,” but the sleek saloon is equipped with dual electric motors providing ludicrous amounts of power enabling supercars level of acceleration. Indeed, despite a hefty curb weight of 2,295 kilograms in the case of the hotter version, all it takes is 2.8 seconds to hit 62 mph.

'

A series of videos released by Porsche provides us with a better look at both Taycan flavours and how the design has changed from the spectacular 2015 Mission E to the 2020 production model. The road-going vehicle can’t quite match the pizzazz of the concept, but it’s not all that surprising since nearly all showcars are watered-down on their way to the production line.

'

While looks are indeed subjective, no one can deny the sleekness of the body considering the Taycan has a drag coefficient of just 0.22. With the exception of the low-volume Volkswagen XL1 and its ultralow 0.19 Cd, the Taycan is the most aerodynamic series production car ever made, together with the Mercedes A-Class Saloon, CLA BlueEfficiency Edition, and the BMW 5 Series Saloon EfficientDynamics Edition that all have the same 0.22 drag coefficient.

'

At 4963 mm long and 1966 mm wide, the Taycan is one of the biggest EVs you can buy, roughly matching the width of its chief rival – the Tesla Model S – while being an inch shorter. The electric Porsche is 1378 mm tall, making it quite lower than the Tesla with its 1445-mm height.

'

Porsche is just getting started with the Taycan lineup as more affordable versions are on the agenda, quite possibly with rear-wheel drive and perhaps a single electric motor. The Taycan Cross Turismo lifted and rugged estate has already been confirmed for production and will be launched in 2020 as a more practical body style.

'