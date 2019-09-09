The Porsche among EVs is finally here to take on the Tesla Model S.
It’s the dawn of a new era at Porsche as the Zuffenhausen-based company is dipping its toes into the EV market with the launch of the Taycan. It might be a “Turbo” or a “Turbo S,” but the sleek saloon is equipped with dual electric motors providing ludicrous amounts of power enabling supercars level of acceleration. Indeed, despite a hefty curb weight of 2,295 kilograms in the case of the hotter version, all it takes is 2.8 seconds to hit 62 mph.
A series of videos released by Porsche provides us with a better look at both Taycan flavours and how the design has changed from the spectacular 2015 Mission E to the 2020 production model. The road-going vehicle can’t quite match the pizzazz of the concept, but it’s not all that surprising since nearly all showcars are watered-down on their way to the production line.
While looks are indeed subjective, no one can deny the sleekness of the body considering the Taycan has a drag coefficient of just 0.22. With the exception of the low-volume Volkswagen XL1 and its ultralow 0.19 Cd, the Taycan is the most aerodynamic series production car ever made, together with the Mercedes A-Class Saloon, CLA BlueEfficiency Edition, and the BMW 5 Series Saloon EfficientDynamics Edition that all have the same 0.22 drag coefficient.
At 4963 mm long and 1966 mm wide, the Taycan is one of the biggest EVs you can buy, roughly matching the width of its chief rival – the Tesla Model S – while being an inch shorter. The electric Porsche is 1378 mm tall, making it quite lower than the Tesla with its 1445-mm height.
Porsche is just getting started with the Taycan lineup as more affordable versions are on the agenda, quite possibly with rear-wheel drive and perhaps a single electric motor. The Taycan Cross Turismo lifted and rugged estate has already been confirmed for production and will be launched in 2020 as a more practical body style.