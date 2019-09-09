Note: Images of the facelifted GLC 300e are not available at the moment of writing. GLC 350de diesel version shown.

While we’re waiting for Mercedes to unveil the Vision EQ S concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the three-pointed star is presenting another premiere it will have at IAA this week. Refreshed for the 2020 model year, the GLC 300e gets the mid-cycle facelift introduced for the regular versions of the premium crossover back in March at the Geneva Motor Show.

The cosmetic tweaks might not tempt you into buying one, but the powertrain is the same as the E300e which is a four-cylinder 2.0-litre petrol engine working together with an electric motor to develop a combined output of 315 bhp and a peak torque of 516 pound-feet thanks to the company’s third-gen PHEV technology.

Not only that, but Mercedes has ditched the seven-speed automatic transmission in favour a nine speed 'box. The electric motor has been specifically revised to work with the 9G-TRONIC transmission and the PHEV setup now offers “considerable increases in power and torque density.” There’s now a torque convertor with integrated lockup clutch acting as a starting device, while an extra clutch developed for electric driving has been installed between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor.

It gets better as the new on-board charger increases the charging capacity from 3.6 kW to 7.4 kW. Speaking of the battery, Mercedes says the electrified GLC can cover anywhere between 28.5 to 30.4 miles without sipping any fuel as per NEDC. In the more realistic WLTP, range drops to 24.2 – 26.7 miles.

Rather than carrying over the 8.7-kWh battery pack, Mercedes has swapped it out for a bigger 13.5-kWh pack. Charging it at 1.2 kW will take nearly eight hours to go from 10% to 100%, while at 3.8 kW the time necessary to get from 10% to 80% will be of a little over two hours.

As far as performance is concerned, the electrified crossover will do 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 5.6 seconds, thus making it 0.6s quicker than its predecessor. Top speed is 143 mph.

Following its Frankfurt debut in the coming days, the 2020 Mercedes GLC 300e 4Matic will go on sale in Europe in the first half of next year. UK market availability and pricing has not been disclosed.