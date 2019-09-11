Mitsubishi’s updated ASX SUV is now available to order with prices starting at just over £20,000.

The smallest of the Japanese manufacturer’s SUVs, the ASX has been facelifted with a reworked front end, changes to the interior and a new petrol engine. A host of new safety systems have been added, too, in a bid to bring the ageing crossover up to date.

At a glance, though, the most obvious changes are those made to the front bumper. Mitsubishi says it has made the car look “tougher” with the slightly chunkier version of the ‘Dynamic Shield’ design on the nose. It’s becoming a trademark of Mitsubishi products, having arrived on the Outlander, Shogun Sport and L200 pick-up truck in recent years.

Inside, meanwhile, there’s an eight-inch colour touchscreen that features Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so you can pair up your smartphone. The Japanese engineers have also applied some slightly more comfort- and style-orientated additions, in the shape of new seat upholstery and some shiny gloss black and silver trim accents, plus black headlining on the ceiling of the cabin.

The range is a simple affair, with just one engine on offer and a choice of two trim levels. The £20,275 starting price buys you the most basic of these, in the shape of the Dynamic model. That car comes as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and the eight-inch touchscreen, plus heated seats, automatic air conditioning and cruise control. Keyless entry and ignition is also included as standard.

Upgrading to the range-topping Exceed version, which starts at £23,095, gets you satellite navigation and leather upholstery, while a panoramic sunroof, black roof rails and chrome door handles mark the car out from its lowlier stablemate. LED front fog lights feature, too, alongside electric driver’s seat adjustment and blind-spot monitoring.

Whichever trim you choose, though, you get the same engine. It’s a 2-litre petrol unit with 148 bhp, which Mitsubishi claims will offer “better performance and increased refinement” when compared to the old car. In the Dynamic model, it’s available solely with front-wheel drive and a five-speed manual gearbox, but Exceed buyers will get the option to upgrade to a four-wheel-drive version with an automatic transmission. However, that decision will cost money, with the top end ASX bearing a £25,945 price tag - £2,850 more than the front-wheel-drive manual version.