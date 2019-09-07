If you’re an Audi fan, there’s one more reason to get excited about next week’s Frankfurt Motor Show as the Four Rings have announced the unveiling of the RS7 Sportback will take place at IAA. Joining new arrivals such as the Q3 Sportback, RS6 Avant, and the facelifted A4 and Q7 lineups, the BMW M8 Gran Coupe competitor will be in Germany to share the spotlight with the AI:TRAIL concept car.

A teaser image has sadly not been provided by the Ingolstadt-based marque, but having seeing Audi Sport’s new super estate, imagining the RS7 Sportback is not all that difficult. We’re expecting the flagship A7 model to have virtually the same front fascia design as its long-roof cousin, coupled with the subtle styling tweaks the RS models are known for. At the back, the estate’s largest-ever oval exhausts from Audi will likely be installed on the RS7 as well. The side profile will exhibit the biggest Audi Sport brakes ever, provided the Sportback gets the same rotors as the Avant, and wheels as large as 22 inches.

Motivation will be provided by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with a mild hybrid twist delivering 591 bhp and 590 lb-ft of torque. Performances should closely mirror those of the estate, so look for the 0 to 62 mph run to take 3.6 seconds. The Euro version will do 189.5 mph with the optional dynamic package plus. Expect similar velocities for the RS7 Sportback.