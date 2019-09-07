Finally, the time has come. While some automakers are still pushing back against EVs, Ford has decided it's high time to spread the truth.

The Detroit-based Big Three automaker opened the floodgates recently by showcasing a prototype all-electric F-150 towing over 450,000 kilograms. Now, Ford is revisiting that video and adding a few more to its official YouTube page. Not to mention teaming up with electric automaker Rivian for future EVs.

The concept basically starts with a question, such as "Who says electric vehicles can’t tow?" or "Who says electric vehicles aren’t fun to drive?" or "Who says electric vehicles can’t drive in snow?"

Then, of course, Ford answers these questions by proving the myth wrong. Hopefully, we'll see a whole series of these videos in the near future. We believe that with a company like Ford spreading such information — and debunking the misinformation — it's bound to have a monumental impact on the future of the segment.

Be sure to follow the links to more related information from Ford in the video description below. The first link is especially interesting.

Video Description via Ford Motor Company on YouTube:

EV Myths Busted: Fun to Drive | Electric Vehicles | Ford Who says electric vehicles aren't fun to drive? Watch as Ford Performance uses a 3D simulator to create the experience of what an electric vehicle can do and, afterwards, test the real prototype at the Grattan Raceway.

Video Description:

EV Myths Busted: Winter Test | Electric Vehicles | Ford Who says electric vehicles can't drive in snow? Watch as Ford tests one of their electric prototypes in harsh conditions at Smithers Winter Test Center.* *Actual range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, and lithium-ion battery age and state of charge.

Video Description: