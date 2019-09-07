The announcement comes days after Porsche unveiled the Taycan.
Back in 2018, Porsche took a stake in Rimac Automobili, the Croatian electric supercar maker. The announcement came a few weeks after the German automaker announced the Taycan, its first fully electric car. Fast forward to today, days after the official Taycan reveal, and Porsche has announced it's increasing its stake in Rimac to 15.5 percent – up from the original 10 percent. While the two companies continue to cozy up to one another, it's unclear what fruit the investment will bear. Details about the partnership were murky last year, and little has changed this time around.
According to Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG Lutz Meschke, the two discovered they could learn a lot from each other over the last year. He added, “We believe in what Mate Rimac and his company have to offer, which is why we have now increased our stake and intend to intensify our collaboration in the field of battery technology.”
Rimac sees the Porsche stake as an important milestone for the company. Rimac CEO and Managing Director Mate Rimac says this is just the start of the partnership between the two companies, and Rimac has “many collaborative ideas” about future products and technologies.
When Porsche announced its stake in Rimac last year, Rimac employed around 400 people. Now Rimac employs about 550. The company is growing after getting started in a garage in 2009. Last year also saw Rimac announce the C_Two, an electric supercar that hits 62 miles per hour in 1.95 seconds with a 0-186 mph time of 11.8 seconds.
Porsche is taking the first step in the EV world with the Taycan. If electrification is essential for the automaker, then having a stake in Rimac is smart. The partnership also opens Rimac to collaborations with Audi and Lamborghini, two brands that, like Porsche, fall under the VW Group banner.
Porsche increases stake in Rimac to 15.5 percent
Stuttgart/Zagreb. Porsche has increased its stake in technology and sports car company Rimac Automobili to 15.5 percent. In June 2018, the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer purchased a 10 percent stake in Rimac. Porsche is now strengthening the established partnership. The Croatian company develops and produces electromobility components and also produces electrically powered super sports cars in-house. Porsche initiated a development partnership with Rimac against the back-drop of its electric mobility campaign.
“Porsche has been supporting Rimac and its positive development for a year now,” explains Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board responsible for Finance and IT. “We quickly realized that Porsche and Rimac can learn a lot from each other. We believe in what Mate Rimac and his company have to offer, which is why we have now increased our stake and intend to intensify our collaboration in the field of battery technology.”
Founder Mate Rimac (31) started developing his vision of a fast, electrically powered sports car in a garage in 2009. Rimac unveiled his most recent electric car, the C Two, at the Geneva International Motor Show in March 2018. The two-seater vehicle generates almost 2,000 PS and reaches a top speed of 412 kilometers per hour. It boasts a range of 650 kilometers (NEDC) and can recharge 80 percent of its full battery capacity within half an hour thanks to a 250 kW fast-charging system. The company also develops and produces high-performance electric drives and battery systems.
“Gaining Porsche as a stakeholder was one of the most important milestones in our history. The fact that Porsche is now increasing its stake is the best form of confirmation for our collaboration and represents the foundation for an even closer relationship,” Managing Director Mate Rimac explains. “We are only at the start of our partnership – yet we have already met our high expectations. We have many collaborative ideas that we aim to bring to life in the future. The fundamental focus is creating a win-win situation for both partners and offering our end customers added value by developing exciting, electrified models.”
The rapidly growing company based in Zagreb employs a workforce of around 550. Rimac focusses on battery technology within the high-voltage segment, electric powertrains and developing digital interfaces between humans and machines (HMI). The company also develops and produces electric bikes. This strand of the business was established in 2013 in the form of the sister company Greyp Bikes.