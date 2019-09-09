Mercedes-Benz’s new CLA saloon and EQC electric SUV have been awarded five-star ratings in the latest batch of Euro NCAP crash tests.

The German duo joined the BMW Z4, Audi A1 and Skoda Kamiq in achieving the top rating. In fact, all seven vehicles tested by the independent body managed to earn themselves five stars, with the new SsangYong Korando and mildly updated Ford Focus also achieving high scores.

Although all seven vehicles scored well, the CLA was a standout performer, receiving scores in excess of 90 percent in all but one of the four areas examined. The new four-door saloon managed a 96-percent score in the adult occupant protection stakes, while also achieving 91 percent for child occupant protection and vulnerable road user protection. However, the “marginal” performance of the car’s lane-keeping assistance feature was one of the reasons behind the slightly less impressive score of 75 percent for safety assistance features.

The EQC, meanwhile, also scored highly on the occupant protection front, scoring 95 percent for adults and 90 percent for children. However, like the CLA, the EQC suffered from the “marginal” performance of the lane-keeping assistance system, meaning it too scored 75 percent for safety assistance features. Unlike the CLA, though, poor protection of pedestrians’ pelvises and meant the zero-emission 4x4 scored 75 percent in the vulnerable road user protection category.

Perhaps surprisingly, though, the BMW Z4 also turned out to be something of a safety star. The two-seat roadster managed a highly commendable 97 percent score for adult occupant protection, while the low-slung sports car also managed 91 percent for vulnerable road user protection. As might be expected, the child occupant protection was slightly less impressive, but a score of 87 percent was still a solid showing. Add in a 76-percent score for safety assistance features and the Z4 cruised to its five-star rating.

But while these three stood out, the Focus, Kamiq and A1 also scored well, each managing adult occupant protection scores in the mid-nineties. In comparison, the Korando’s scores of 88 percent for adult occupant protection and 85 percent for child occupant protection look a little meagre. Nevertheless, the Korean SUV scored solidly across the board, managing to achieve 74 percent in the safety assistance category and 68 percent for vulnerable road user protection on its way to a five-star safety certificate.

“It’s great to see this continued commitment to improved safety,” said Euro NCAP secretary-general, Michiel van Ratingen. “From these results, achieving five stars may look so easy, but to meet test and fitment requirements for technology are very demanding and always updated to incorporate the latest technology development and address priorities in road safety. Next year will see another step-change in our rating requirements but our experience shows that manufacturers will be keen to maintain the high standards they have achieved so far, and that European consumers will continue to be well served.”