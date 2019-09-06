Hide press release Show press release

30.08.2019 | COLOGNE









Big nugget with classic panel van floor plan - Market launch planned for the first half of 2020

Flexibus: attractively priced entry into the segment of compact leisure vehicles

Proven classics such as Nugget, Nugget Plus, Euroline and Ranger with a Tischer drop-off cabin round off Ford's appearance at the Caravan Salon

Cologne, August 30, 2019 - Ford is presenting two world premieres at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf (August 30 to September 8, 2019, Hall 16, D40): the close-to-production study of the Big Nugget and the Ford Flexibus. One (Big Nugget) stands for new size, the other (Flexibus) for almost limitless flexibility: The Ford Big Nugget, the fourth member of the successful Nugget family, continues the basic idea of ​​the Nugget Plus on a larger scale.

Based on the latest version of the Ford Transit with a long wheelbase, front-wheel drive and high-roof, the six-meter-long Big Nugget impresses with a fully equipped classic van layout. At the same time the vehicle with 2.05 meters offers a lush indoor standing height. The market launch of the Big Nugget production version - which was created in cooperation with Westfalen Mobil GmbH - is scheduled for the first half of 2020. The new Flexibus can be ordered from now on.

This is another conversion solution from Sortimo Speedwave GmbH. By choosing the Ford Transit Custom estate car in the wheelbases L1 (short - 2,933 mm) or L2 (long - 3,300 mm) as Flexibus base vehicle entry into the segment of compact leisure vehicles could be attractively priced, while the equipment exactly that keeps what the name promises: pure flexibility.

The Ford Big Nugget

The Ford Big Nugget is again in proven cooperation with the Westfalen Mobil GmbH (Rheda-Wiedenbrück / North Rhine-Westphalia) originated. For the Big Nugget, the partners have opted for an interior approach that clearly differentiates the new model from its "smaller siblings": while the more compact Nugget and Nugget Plus models with their proven two-chamber concept with rear kitchen provide maximum space efficiency and flexibility, the Big Nugget relies on a van floor plan that prioritizes space and comfort.

For this purpose, the Ford Transit van FT350 L3 H3 - which has a long wheelbase (3,750 mm) and a high roof - was selected as the base vehicle for the Big Nugget and offers a special balance: despite the relatively compact outside length of 5.98 meters the vehicle with its high roof gallery is designed for an interior volume of approx. 13 cubic meters.

The space was cleverly used, and also in this concept, the various zones in the vehicle are clearly defined: a closed bathroom area, a semi-dinette in the middle of the vehicle, a kitchenette on the passenger side and a generous Querbett in the rear, with The dimensions 200 x 154/131 cm are among the largest in its class (length x width in the head area / in the foot area).

The prices of the new Ford Big Nugget will be announced in time for launch.

Ford Flexibus: affordable entry into the segment of compact leisure vehicles

Maximum flexibility at an attractive entry-level price in the compact leisure vehicle segment is offered by the new Ford Flexibus *. It is another conversion solution of the Sortimo Speedwave GmbH (Zusmarshausen / Bavaria).

If the already well-known version Euroline * - based on the Ford Tourneo Custom - has a high degree of flexibility in a stylish ambience, the new Flexibus takes a different approach: By choosing the Ford Transit Custom estate car as the base vehicle optionally with the wheelbases L1 (short - 2,933 mm) or L2 (long - 3,300 mm) was the entry into the segment of compact leisure vehicles can be made cheaper, while the equipment keeps exactly what the name promises: pure flexibility.

The customer can choose between the versions 320 (both wheelbases) and 340 (both wheelbases), which is reflected in the maximum payload: The 320 is in the payload range up to 0.9 tonnes (wheelbase L1) and up to 0.8 tonnes ( Wheelbase L2), the 340 has a maximum payload of 1.1 tonnes (L1) and 1.0 tonnes (L2).

For the engine *, the program ranges from 77 kW (105 hp) to 136 kW (185 hp), depending on the model (320 or 340) and wheelbase (L1 or L2). Diesel engines are used, which are classified according to Euro 6d TEMP-EVAP-ISC. Depending on the selected engine, an automatic transmission is available in addition to the 6-speed manual transmission.

The starting point for interior development was once again the proven Sortimo Multi-Functional Floor, which can be ordered with either a comfortable carpet or robust plastic floor covering for the new Ford Flexibus. The rail system, which is embedded in the floor in each case, enables an equally secure and highly flexible design of the interior with a wide range of seating and equipment options.

Whether as a cheap camper with up to four beds, as a versatile transporter for sports equipment of all kinds, as a mobile office or as a freely configurable team bus: the Flexibus can be adapted to the current needs and requirements of the situation perfectly.

The roof configuration also offers "air up" on request: For the compact L1 wheelbase as well as for the longer L2 wheelbase, rear-mounted roofs are available on request, which allow a comfortable standing height or two additional beds in the interior.

The price for the Ford Flexibus depends on the desired expansion scope. The base vehicle Ford Transit Custom estate car costs from 35,200 euros gross.

The Nugget and Nugget Plus versions

In addition to the two world premieres Big Nugget and Flexibus, Ford will showcase state-of-the-art classics at its booth: The Ford Nugget * and Ford Nugget Plus * models will benefit from the latest innovations in the base Ford Transit Custom estate car at the end of 2017 comprehensively revised and upgraded came on the market.

The nugget is based on the short L1 wheelbase (total vehicle length: 4,973 mm), the Nugget Plus on the long L2 wheelbase (total vehicle length: 5,340 mm). The Nugget is available either with a pop-up roof or with a high roof, the approximately 37 centimeters longer Nugget Plus is currently delivered exclusively with high roof, a version with pop-up roof is in preparation.

The high-quality nugget is therefore available in three attractive versions:

· As a nugget with a short L1 wheelbase and a pitch roof (from 53,220 euros),

· As nugget with short L1 wheelbase and high roof (from 53.809 Euro),

· As Nugget Plus with long L2 wheelbase, high roof and integrated toilet (from 57.512 Euro).

The two-room concept

For three decades now, the nugget - and now also the Nugget Plus - has relied on the tried and tested two-room concept - in other words, the consistent separation of the spacious living area from the L-shaped kitchen / functional area in the rear of the vehicle.

Up to five people find space to eat or play at the fold-out table in the middle of the living area: Three sitting - looking in the direction of travel and secured on the way by three-point straps - on a bench. At the same time, the driver's and front passenger's seats can be rotated 180 degrees. To facilitate this even when the handbrake is pulled, the handbrake lever then folds down into a low starting position.

For the night accommodation, the 3-seat bench transforms into a comfortable double bed in no time, and a second, fully integrated double bed can be placed upstairs. A removable ladder ensures easy access. The Nugget sleeps up to four in two separate double beds.

The advantage of the roof-mounted version: With an outside height of only 2.06 meters when closed, the vehicle also fits in many private garages and car parks reserved for cars. With the roof installed, the total room height reaches 3.10 meters. The high-roof version (total height: 2.80 meters) offers in return an extended range of cleverly integrated cabinet systems and an even more spacious feeling.

The practical floor in an attractive parquet look is easy to clean. The kitchen block includes a chrome-nickel steel sink with spout and ample work surface as well as a two-burner gas hob. A 40-liter compressor refrigerator provides well-tempered food, while two 42-liter tanks are available for fresh and waste water. An outdoor shower on the back of the kitchen is a practical addition. The standard 3.0 kW auxiliary heater ensures pleasant warmth in the parked motorhome when the outside temperature is cool.

The Nugget Plus

The Nugget Plus is based on the long-wheelbase (L2) Ford Transit Custom Estate car 340 and is currently available only with a high roof. A version with a pitch roof is in preparation. The vehicle is equipped with a fixed electric flushing toilet on the right-hand rear side (front passenger side) with a retractable privacy screen and a hinged washbasin behind the kitchen unit (driver's side) also mounted in the rear.

On request, a removable camping table and up to four folding chairs for a comfortable stay outdoors are available for the Nugget Plus. If they are not needed, there is a space-saving as well as secure mounting on the rear swing door for the table, the folding chairs fit behind the kitchen block.

All Nugget models have tinted windows in the rear area, in the second row of seats they can be opened. Optionally, a premium sound system and special carrier systems for bicycles and other sports equipment are also available.

The Nugget and Nugget Plus engines

For long-haul campervans, Ford's modern 2.0-liter Ford turbodiesel is the ideal choice: it offers plenty of torque and combines this with remarkable smoothness, low fuel consumption and a Euro 6d TEMP EVAC. ISC rating. For the Nugget and the Nugget Plus, the engines are available with 96 kW (130 hp) and 136 kW (185 hp).

The driver and front passenger have many convenient storage options available while driving. Displays and controls are characterized by first-class ergonomics. The innovative communication and entertainment system Ford SYNC 3 can be controlled via simple voice commands or by swiping and dragging movements on the eight-inch touch screen, which is similar in form and function to a tablet.

For the Nugget and Nugget Plus, Ford offers a variety of advanced safety and driver assistance systems based on advanced sensor, radar and camera components. In addition to the Blind Spot Assist with Cross Traffic Alert and Pre Collision Assist with pedestrian detection, these include the Intelligent Speed ​​Limiter and a reversing camera.

The Euroline: more flexible than ever with two wheelbases and an optional pop-up roof

The leisure vehicle classic Euroline * shows more flexibility than ever, with two wheelbases (short / optional with a pop-up roof and long / optionally with a pop-up roof), paired with the comfort features of the base vehicle Ford Tourneo Custom Trend. For example, the Euroline can be used as an office vehicle, as a compact touring car or as a comfortable shuttle vehicle.

Renovation partner Sortimo also supplies the backbone of Eurolines - the soil. It is screwed or glued into the body piece by piece and has six flush-mounted rails - in between, it is comfortably carpeted. So that no dirt and sand can collect in the rails, two rubber lips seal each of them. This is especially important so that the furniture can be moved even after months of use as smooth and without crunching as on the first day.

Bench and table slide easily through the rails and rest safely in five-centimeter increments. They are the heart that makes the Euroline variable. With two large fold-out panels, the multifunction table is just as good for working on the laptop as it is for a well-groomed breakfast. The triple seat with ISOFIX brackets provides three passengers with a secure seat belt when driving.

The bench can be converted into a comfortable bed 1.88 meters long and 1.38 meters wide. Also on board: a complete curtain and dimming system with curtains on the rear windows and fabric panels, which can be fixed with clamping frames and magnets on the windows of the cockpit and a 14-liter cooler bag. Sales price: from 55.543 euros.

Overview: the base vehicles of the Ford Camper Mobile

The following overview shows which Ford base vehicles are used for the Ford Camper-Mobile:

Nugget (refurbishment partner: Westfalen Mobil)

Transit Custom Kombi-Passenger Car 320 (short wheelbase L1, with optional roof or with high roof)

Nugget Plus (refurbishment partner: Westfalen Mobil)

Transit Custom Estate car 340 (long wheelbase L2, high roof)

Big Nugget (refurbishment partner: Westfalen Mobil)

Transit box truck FT 350 with long wheelbase and high roof (L3 H3)

Flexibus (refurbishment partner: Sortimo)

Transit Custom . Two wheelbases - short (L1) and long (L2), on request each with a pop-up roof

Euroline (refurbishment partner: Sortimo)

Tourneo Custom Trend. Two wheelbases - short (L1, on request with installation roof) and long (L2, on request with installation roof)

Ranger with trailer cabin serves off-road segment on the camper market

Also back on the Ford stand: the latest version of the Ford Ranger *. This pickup is the market leader in Europe and Germany. At the Caravan Salon, he serves the all-terrain segment on the camper market with a Trail 260S table-type trailer.

