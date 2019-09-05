Styling revisions inspired by the Forease concepts give the tiny EV a swankier look.
With the unveiling of the Final Collector’s Edition back in May, Smart waved goodbye to the internal combustion engine to focus on a purely electric future. Parent company Daimler reached an agreement with Chinese automaker Geely to create a 50:50 joint venture to develop the troubled brand, but in the meantime, the current EQ ForTwo and EQ ForFour are getting a nip and tuck.
The refresh takes inspiration from the 2018 Forease and the 2019 Forease+ concepts, with redesigned full-LED optional headlights and a new look for the front grille no longer holding the Smart badge as it’s been moved at the bottom of the bonnet. For the first time, the pint-sized EVs have different front fascias to create a minor visual distinction between the two- and four-door models.
At the back, Smart has given the LED taillights a rather significant update with a rhombic geometry theme lending them a funky appearance. Customers will be able to spruce up the ForTwo by going with the new Carmine Red or Gold Beige colour for the tridion cell and the body, with the latter also available in a fresh lime green hue. The ForFour adds the Ice White colour for both the tridion cell and the body panels, along with a Steel Blue only for the body.
As far as the interior is concerned, the 2020 Smart EQ ForTwo and EQ ForFour get a redesigned centre console with a large storage compartment that can be covered by using the roller cover. Located in front of the gear selector, it’s large enough to accommodate even the biggest smartphones out there or two coffee cups by using the removable dual-cup holder.
Another major revision inside the cabin is the new-generation infotainment system with an updated user interface and an eight-inch touchscreen. Smart wishes to point out that both the ForTwo and ForFour continue to have the most spacious interiors in relation to the size of the vehicles, and the reconfigured centre console further improves practicality.
Like their predecessors, the tiny EVs make use of an electric motor that develops 80 bhp and 118 pound-feet of torque. It’s enough electric punch for a 0-62 mph run in 11.6 seconds for the ForTwo, 11.9 seconds for the ForTwo Cabrio, and 12.7 seconds for the ForFour. All three top out at 81 mph.
The 17.6-kWh lithium-ion battery gives it a range of 99 miles, but bear in mind it’s in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). It means the cars will probably have a lower range between two charges in the real world, although Smart argues it’s enough to cover “several times the average daily kilometres driven in Germany.”
As far as replenishing the battery, it takes slightly more than three and a half hours when using 230V socket to cover the “average daily driving distance” while with the optional 22 kW onboard charger it takes fewer than 40 minutes to go from 10% to 80%.
The revised electric-only Smart lineup will be at the Frankfurt Motor Show beginning with next week and won’t be coming to the United States where Daimler has decided to retire the brand after 2019.
Stuttgart/Frankfurt. The new generation: Ground-breaking. Digital. Urban. smart is presenting its completely visually and digitally revised fortwo and forfour models at the 2019 International Motor Show in Frankfurt. Progressive design meets intelligent connectivity and solely battery-electric powertrains. The new smart fortwo coupé, cabrio and forfour models thereby offer a sustainable and comprehensive mobility concept.
Consistently electric
The original was already electric. Back in 1972, during the initial deliberations on an urban traffic vehicle, the concept was purely battery-powered. Visionary Nicolas Hayek also envisioned the smart with a zero-emission powertrain from the start. Since 2007, smart has offered an all-electric option in every generation. Now smart is switching systematically to emission-free, battery-electric powertrain technology. smart is the world's first automotive manufacturer to switch from combustion engines to electric powertrains across the board.
Mature design for a new era
Cool, trimmed-down design with pronounced, powerful wheel wells. Plus short overhangs and customisable touches. The exterior of the new generation is typically smart. Integrated optional Full-LED headlamps and redesigned radiator grilles tie in seamlessly with the last show cars.
Clever operation
The revised interior impresses above all with new, expanded stowage options and a re-designed UX concept. The future infotainment generation features smartphone integration and thereby offers customers their accustomed digital user environment in their own car.
Intuitively informed
Be it status information about the car itself, electric charging, finding parking and getting directions, loading the smart efficiently, sharing it with friends and family, or easily finding your way back to the smart – the smart EQ control app and the "ready to“ services do this in intuitive mobile applications. The all-new user interface makes operating the services child's play and turns any smart into a true connected car.
Simply configured
The new equipment level structure is radically simple - simply smart. The base model is available with three equipment lines: passion, pulse and prime. In addition, customers can choose one of three equipment packages: Advanced, Premium or Exclusive, and finally their preferred colour. Done. As a result, every smart is fully customisable in three steps.
Electrifying driving fun
The all-electric driving experience opens up a new dimension in driving enjoyment. Instantly available torque, seamless acceleration, and almost absolute silence to boot. The new smart models systematically continue to play to all the strengths of the electric technology. Thanks to clever packaging and the return to the core of the brand, the concept remains light and resource-friendly, and offers sustainable mobility in metropolitan areas.
Quick and everywhere charger
With its optional 22 kW on-board charger with rapid-charging function, the new models are charged from 10% to 80% range in just under 40 minutes if three-phase charging is possible, depending on local conditions. Thanks to the cooperation with charging network partner Plugsurfing, customers can now use virtually all charging stations. Registration and billing for all of this is done with the all-new smart EQ control app.
Sharpened appearance
It's not only the products that are getting a model refresh. The brand appearance has also been completely revised and realigned. The corporate identity is based on the new brand positioning, which heralds the transformation into an all-electric brand. Because just as the smart makes life in the city easier, so the new design becomes consistently simple, clear and minimalist yet emotionally appealing nonetheless. This is reflected in the new online presence and in all of the brand's communication activities.
Numbers game
|
|
smart EQ fortwo
|
smart EQ fortwo cabrio
|
smart EQ forfour
|
Motor/type
|
Synchronous motor
|
Synchronous motor
|
Synchronous motor
|
Continuous output (kW)
|
41
|
41
|
41
|
Max. output (kW)
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
Max. torque (Nm)
|
160
|
160
|
160
|
Combined power consumption (kWh/100 km), 4.6 kW on-board charger
|
16.5-15.2
|
16.8-15.4
|
17.3-15.9
|
Combined power consumption (kWh/100 km), 22 kW on-board charger
|
15.2-14.0
|
15.4-14.2
|
15.9-14.6
|
Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Efficiency class
|
A+
|
A+
|
A+
|
Range (km)
|
147-159
|
145-157
|
140-153
|
Acceleration 0-60 km/h (s)
|
4.8
|
4.9
|
5.2
|
Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s)
|
11.6
|
11.9
|
12.7
|
Top speed (km/h)
|
130
|
130
|
130
“The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO2 figures” according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. Power consumption and range were determined based on Commission Regulation (EC) No. 692/2008. Power consumption and range are dependent upon the vehicle configuration.”