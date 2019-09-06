Mazda’s new CX-30 will arrive in the UK in January next year with prices starting at just under £23,000, the Japanese company has confirmed.

The small SUV, which is available to order from today, slots between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the Mazda range, and acts as a rival to the likes of the Toyota C-HR and Volkswagen T-Roc. As with the Mazda3 launched earlier this year, the CX-30 will wade into battle armed with a huge range of trim levels, but Mazda will not offer a diesel-powered option in the UK.

That means propulsion is left to petrol alone, and the basic engine will be the 2-litre Skyactiv-G unit with 120 bhp. Already in use elsewhere in the Mazda range, the power unit is offered solely in front-wheel-drive guise and with a choice of automatic and manual gearboxes.

Also joining the CX-30 range will be the new 2-litre Skyactiv-X petrol engine, which uses diesel technology to make it more efficient. Like the 120 bhp engine, this unit will be available across the range and with a choice of gearboxes, but mid-range Sport Lux models and more luxurious variants will get the option of four-wheel drive.

Entry-level CX-30s, though, will come in SE-L trim, which represents the first rung of a five-tier ladder. Priced from £22,895, the SE-L gets 16-inch alloy wheels, satellite navigation and radar cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the car in front. Perhaps the highlight, though, is the fighter jet-style head-up display that’s projected on to the windscreen, showing the driver key information such as speed.

Moving up to the £24,195 SE-L Lux will add front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and a power-operated tailgate to the mix, as well as heated seats, keyless entry and two-zone climate control. The £25,295 Sport Lux version, meanwhile offers you 18-inch alloy wheels and some piano black trim, but the GT Sport model really ups the ante. That version adds a Bose sound system and leather seats, as well as a heated steering wheel and electrically adjustable memory seats that remember not only seat positions, but also exterior mirror and head-up display settings.

Finally, the GT Sport Tech crowns the range, adding a 360-degree manoeuvring camera to the kit list, as well as a range of safety gizmos. You do pay for those options, though, with prices starting at £27,095 for the GT Sport and £27,995 for the GT Sport Tech.

“We’re very excited about this stunning compact SUV joining our range,” said Jeremy Thomson, the managing director of Mazda UK. “This sector of the market is hugely competitive and vibrant in the UK, and we now have a class-leading contender that slots perfectly into the space between the CX-3 and CX-5.

“Like the all-new Mazda3, this is a car that demonstrates the new standards of style, quality and technology found in our next–generation models. It’s also great that the ground-breaking Skyactiv-X engine is available from launch, as its low CO2, excellent fuel economy and performance, delivers a superb combination of benefits to our customers.”