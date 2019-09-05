Top Gear and The Grand Tour alum Richard Hammond is back with Ford for another midlife crisis adventure in the Ranger Raptor. The first video in this series saw Hammond’s victims work colleagues getting tossed about during an off-road short cut in the pickup. As such, this latest video features Hammond’s victims daughters subjected to a similar short cut and thrashing. Friends, this is what you call parenting done right.

We’re actually not being cheeky with that statement, either. Sure, it’s a humorous clip that showcases the Ranger Raptor’s on-road and off-road capabilities, not to mention the truck’s exquisite skill at navigating a shopping centre car park. However, it’s on the roads less travelled – or for that matter, travelling no roads at all – where unique experience in dealing with odd and unexpected situations can pay dividends. Teach a young driver the finer point of off-roading and vehicle control, and you’ll have a young driver less likely to end up on their roof. We suspect that’s a lesson Hammond is keen to pass on.

It looks seriously capable off-road – a fact our colleagues at Motor1 Germany confirmed first hand. Its 210-bhp diesel would need a bit more punch to satisfy American buyers, but it could wield a 2.7-litre EcoBoost without issue. That would be a neat truck and a nice companion to the full-size F-150 Raptor, but thus far the Blue Oval swears it’s not bringing it to the U.S.