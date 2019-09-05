Delta Motorsport has launched a new electric vehicle platform with autonomous capabilities, the Delta S2.

The Silverstone-based firm is exhibiting the groundbreaking platform at the UK’s premier low carbon vehicle and connected automated mobility event organised by Cenex at the famous Millbrook proving ground in Bedfordshire.

The Delta S2 is an aluminium chassis in the same vein as a skateboard, which allows for complete flexibility when it comes to vehicle length, width, ride height and wheelbase. Controlling the chassis is Delta's own platform master controller (PMC) which aids the development of electric vehicles.

The PMC enables an almost infinite range of drive, steering, and braking configurations, and handles the control of interfaces with the battery system, charger and 'all other ancillary high voltage components'.

"Many companies are developing the artificial intelligence required for autonomous vehicles, but they do not necessarily have a vehicle capable of delivering their vision," said Simon Dowson managing director of Delta. "The flexibility of the S2 chassis and the integration of the platform master controller allows the delivery of multiple configurations quickly and at low cost."

At the same event in which it is unveiling the Delta S2, Delta is also showcasing its catalytic generator and battery modules – the catalytic generator produces 35kW of electrical power can be used for a wide range of applications.

"Its low weight, compact size and near-zero-emissions make it ideal for use as an automotive range extender," said Nick Carpenter, engineering director at Delta. "Even using gasoline as a fuel, the optimised operation point and catalytic reaction give competitive efficiency with near-zero NOx, CO and particulates."

The catalytic generator system can also be configured to suit a wide range of fuels, ranging all the way from diesel to hydrogen.