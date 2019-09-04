A spy video from May this year revealed Pagani is working on yet another special edition Huayra that was believed to be called the Huayra Dragon. The car was quietly revealed this last weekend during a private ceremony and is actually called the Pagani Imola. It was delivered to its first customer, Oleg Egorov, founder and owner of TopCar Design tuning firm and a passionate supercar collector. Two videos provide a detailed look at the car and show a few accelerations and drag runs at the Ambri Airport in Switzerland.

Unfortunately, given the vehicle’s somewhat secretive nature, we don’t have official technical details. Even if the AMG-sourced V12 engine is untouched compared to the Huayra Roadster BC, the new Huayra derivative should pump out about 800 bhp and 774 pound-feet of torque. Still, we believe some modifications to the motor could give it a bit more power.

Visually, the car features a very dramatic exterior package with lots of exposed black carbon fibre components and contrasting orange details. The sight is especially brutal at the back, where there’s a massive seven-section diffuser with orange edging. Above that are the quad-pipe exhaust system and the wide fixed wing with an integrated stoplight.

The Huayra Imola will be built in just five examples and we don’t know the price Pagani is asking for each one of them. The first to get his hands on the supercar, as mentioned above, is Oleg Egorov, who owns a marketing agency in Moscow and runs TopCar from 2004.