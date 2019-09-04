The global sales report from Jaguar reveals that 1,109 I-Pace were sold in July, which is below our hopes and the lowest result since January.

On the other hand, I-Pace sales increased by 397% year-over-year from a low base in 2018 (ramp-up phase) and achieved a share of 9.7% out of the overall Jaguar brand volume.

After seven months of 2017, 10,186 I-Pace sold translates into an average of 1,455 per month and 10% of Jaguar sales. Having 17,079 I-Pace sold so far, this Autumn the British brand should reach a milestone of 20,000.

The important thing is that in July, Jaguar managed to increase its sales year-over-year by 3.6% to 11,386 (up 394), which clearly shows that I-Pace is contributing to the growth.

Jaguar I-PACE sales – July 2019