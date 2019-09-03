It's also a bit larger, and now it can drive itself.
Nissan evicted the oddly-style Juke from its North American lineup for 2019, replacing the compact crossover with a more conventional offering in the form of the Kicks. Here in Europe, however, the Juke endures and a redesigned model for 2020 is now revealed with all-new love-it-hate-it-looks. Fresh technology is also part of the new package, as-is a turbocharged three-cylinder engine with a choice of manual or dual-clutch automatic transmissions.
The first thing people will notice is that the new Juke still has a rather distinctive look, from its larger-than-life oval lamps up front to flared fender wings and two-tone floating roof. Standing out in what’s arguably the most competitive automotive segment isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and while styling is certainly subjective, Nissan seems to have turned down its craziness dial compared to the previous Juke. Up front there’s a bit more symmetry, with Nissan’s current-generation grille blending nicely with the thin lamps atop the round headlights.
The new design is more than just easier on the eyes. Nissan says the new Juke is larger inside, giving rear-seat passengers 5.8 centimetres more legroom and 1.1 cm more headroom. Behind the passengers you'll find 422 litres of cargo space, which is a 20 percent increase over the previous Juke. That extra interior space can be chalked up to the expanded dimensions of the new crossover overall, which now measures 4,210 mm in length, 1,595 mm tall, and 1,800 mm wide. Despite the overall growth, Nissan says the new Juke is a bit lighter – 23 kilograms to be exact.
The Juke’s transformation continues inside with a revised interior that now features a floating-style eight-inch touchscreen. It provides access to the new NissanConnect infotainment system, which among other things offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The service also allows Juke owners to control a range of vehicle functions through their smartphone, such as locking the doors, turning on the lights, or even sending navigation destinations to the car. Speaking of driving, the Juke also gains a bevy of driver-assist and safety systems, including emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring. Perhaps of greater interest is Nissan’s ProPilot autonomous driving suite, which is now offered on the Juke.
Powering the compact crossover is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill, generating 117 bhp for either the front wheels or all four. That power is routed through a choice of gearboxes, including a traditional six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
The all-new Nissan Juke will continue to be produced at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland, U.K. The first customer deliveries will take place at the end of November.
Grades & Pricelist
|
VERSION
|OTR RRP
|
1.0 DIG-T 117 Visia
|
£17,395
|
1.0 DIG-T 117 Acenta
|
£18,995
|
1.0 DIG-T 117 N-Connecta
|
£20,995
|
1.0 DIG-T 117 Tekna
|
£22,495
|
1.0 DIG-T 117 Tekna+
|
£23,895
|
1.0 DIG-T 117 Premiere Edition
|
£23,995
|
1.0 DIG-T 117 DCT Acenta
|
£20,395
|
1.0 DIG-T 117 DCT N-Connecta
|
£22,395
|
1.0 DIG-T 117 DCT Tekna
|
£23,895
|
1.0 DIG-T 117 DCT Tekna+
|
£25,295
|
1.0 DIG-T 117 DCT Premiere Edition
|
£25,395
Gallery: 2020 Nissan Juke
