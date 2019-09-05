Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs to protect 'London’s great Forest'

The three hybrid SUVs have been converted into rapid response vehicles.

The City of London has bought a trio of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs to help with maintenance of 'London’s great Forest'.

The specially-converted vehicles will help patrol and maintain Epping Forest, marking the start of a shift to a Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)-compliant vehicle fleet.

Mitsubishi's Outlander PHEV has an electric-only range of 28 miles, plus its electric-only mode can be used in conjunction withe car's advanced four-wheel-drive system.

"The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was the best fit for our requirements based on affordability and performance," said Martin Newnham, Head Keeper and Constable, Epping Forest. "Four-wheel drive was essential but there was also a need for a level of electrification that would help us to lower our carbon footprint and enhance our care of Epping Forest."

Epping Forest keepers have the status of special constables, and as such the three Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs have been converted to 'full rapid response vehicle specification'. The conversions were even carried out by Mitsubishi's own Special Vehicle Operation division.

"The City of London’s use of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for the patrol of Epping Forest is a fantastic illustration of how versatile the vehicle is and why it is the UK’s favourite plug-in hybrid vehicle," said Clive Messenger, General Manager Fleet Operations, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK. "As the organisation has found, its package of value, practicality, four-wheel drive and efficiency is unrivalled."

"We’re really pleased that our vehicles have been recognised as the best option to help them make the positive shift to ultra-low emission vehicles without impacting on the invaluable work they do in maintaining and protecting one of the country’s most beautiful environments."

