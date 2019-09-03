Hide press release Show press release

Step forward for hassle-free electric vehicle charging as Vattenfall and NewMotion sign roaming agreement

Tie-up will offer drivers access to more charge points in the UK

London, August 28 2019 - Vattenfall, the Swedish energy group, and NewMotion, the European smart charging solutions provider, have taken a major step towards offering a hassle-free charging experience for UK drivers after signing a new roaming agreement. The agreement is due to start in September and will improve electric vehicle drivers’ UK charging options by offering access to over 400 public charging points operated around the UK via a single app or charge card. Both companies are looking into the possibility to expand the partnership further.

Important step forward

Anthony Hinde, director of InCharge, Vattenfall’s electric vehicle charging business in the UK, said: “The UK EV driver experience has just got that little bit simpler. What is the norm in many European countries – seamless, simple, flexible public charging options as a result of roaming agreements between operators – is still a rarity in the UK. Our agreement with NewMotion is therefore an important step forward and will encourage the uptake of EVs in the UK.”

Roaming accelerates take up of EVs

Sytse Zuidema, CEO of NewMotion: “Access to good charging infrastructure is a key consideration for drivers before they make the switch to driving an electric vehicle. Roaming agreements between charge point operators help to create a charging network where it’s easy to charge at any provider’s charge point. With this roaming agreement we both take the lead in creating a wider accessible charging network and make it easier for EV drivers to connect to the charging infrastructure in the UK. We welcome Vattenfall’s EV drivers to our charging network, which is already Europe’s largest network with over 118,000 charge points in more than 30 countries.”

Currently there are around 25,000 public charging points in the UK, of which only a small minority are open to roaming agreements. Drivers of EVs need several apps and charge cards to be able to have access to charge points of different operators. Roaming agreements prevent drivers from having to hold multiple payment cards and subscriptions and help to minimise range anxiety.

Ends

About Vattenfall

Vattenfall is a leading European energy company, which for more than 100 years has electrified industries, supplied energy to people’s homes and modernised our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation. That's why we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system through initiatives in renewable production and climate smart energy solutions for our customers. Vattenfall operates 14.500 charge points and is, together with partners, building inCharge, one of the biggest charging networks in Northern Europe. For more on Vattenfall’s EV charging network ‘InCharge’ in the UK go to: https://www.goincharge.com/uk/

About NewMotion

NewMotion is a leading company in smart charging solutions for electric vehicles in Europe and has installed more than 52,000 charge points across the region. The company also provides access to a roaming network of more than 118,000 charge points across 30 countries in Europe for more than 200,000 registered drivers’ charge cards. NewMotion is ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 certified and has been active in the market since 2009, fulfilling a pioneering role in the industry. NewMotion is a member of the Shell group. For more information: www.newmotion.com