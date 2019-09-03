The two special editions are coming to the U.S. in limited numbers.

Shortly after coming out with the M4 Edition M Heritage, BMW is launching two additional special editions for global consumption. This time around, they’re based on the i3s hatchback and the i8 in both coupe and roadster body styles, with all three getting an assortment of cosmetic upgrades inside and out to tempt you into buying an eco-friendly Bimmer.

The BMW i Division:

BMW i3s RoadStyle, i8 Ultimate Sophisto

The petite i3s goes by the rather generic name of “Edition RoadStyle” and you can have it in any colour you’d like as long as it’s (Fluid) Black. There are “E-Copper” accents here and there, such as the ones on the kidney grille inlays, air deflectors on the front bumper, and also on the side skirts. The dark theme is continued by the 20-inch alloy wheels design featuring a double-spoke design and a Jet Black finish.

Inside, the BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle has gained natural leather upholstery in Dalbergia Brown complemented by Dark Oak matt fine wood trim. Rounding off the changes are the headrests carrying an embroidered logo denoting the special edition’s name.

BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto

The fancy i3s will enter production late this year and will be capped globally at 900 units.

As for the i8 duo, the plug-in hybrid coupe and roadster in Ultimate Sophisto guise are dipped in Sophisto Grey metallic paint and then BMW slaps some E-Copper accents to spruce things up. The electrified sports car rides on 20-inch radial-spoke wheels featuring those contrasting accents you’ll also notice on the front grille and side skirts.

BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto

At the back, the tailgate inlay has a high-gloss finish, much like the brake calipers further beautified by the BMW i badging and blue detailing. Door sill plates carrying the “Ultimate Sophisto Edition” lettering and a “1 of 200” badge inside the cabin complete the list of tweaks. The two i8s are generously equipped with a head-up display, ceramic controls, a Harman Kardon sound system, and navigation with support for Apple CarPlay. Go for the coupe and BMW will give the headliner an anthracite makeover.

BMW i3s RoadStyle, i8 Ultimate Sophisto

The i8 is considerably more exclusive than the i3s since BMW will produce 200 examples for the entire world, starting late 2019.

Pricing for both special editions will be announced closer to on-sale date.

The 2020 BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle and i8 Ultimate Sophisto Editions

  • i3s exclusive edition limited to 900 units worldwide.
  • i8 Coupe and Roadster exclusive edition limited to 200 units worldwide.
  • Production to begin in late 2019.
  • Pricing to be announced closer to on-sale date.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ – September 1, 2019…Today, BMW introduces two exclusive editions to its BMW i lineup of electric and PHEV vehicles. The i3s Edition RoadStyle takes the quickest and sportiest i3, the purely electric s model, and adds aggressive Fluid Black paint with exclusive details not available before. Just under 1000 units of the special edition i3s will be available worldwide. The i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition will be available in Coupe and Roadster models, both featuring a very elegant combination of E-Copper trim with special details and interior touches. The i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition will be available in a very limited 200 units globally, first-come, first-serve and will mark the end of production for the most successful plug-in hybrid sports car in the world.

i3s Edition RoadStyle
The i3s Edition RoadStyle features Fluid Black exterior paint with E-Copper finishing touches to the kidney grille inlays, front bumper air deflectors and side skirt accents. The 20-inch double-spoke light alloy BMW i wheels are finished in Jet Black. The cabin features a Dalbergia Brown natural leather interior with a Dark Oak matt fine wood trim and exclusive headrests embroidered with “Edition RoadStyle”.

The all-electric i3s is powered by an eDrive motor producing 181 hp @ 4,100 rpm and 199 lb-ft of torque from 0 rpm. A 120 Ah / 42.2 kWh battery allows for a range of up to 153 miles and a 0 to 60 mph sprint of 6.8 seconds.

The Carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) passenger cell not only allows for a roomy and spacious interior but is also lightweight with a total curb weight of 3,040 lbs. The BMW i3s applies the concept of sustainability throughout using recycled plastics, renewable raw materials and natural fibers. Over 80 percent of the surfaces visible to the passengers are made from recycled materials or renewable resources.

i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
The BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition is the final chapter in the story of a very special car which, since its launch in 2014, has become the world’s most successful plug-in-hybrid sports car.

Both the i8 Coupe and Convertible feature Sophisto Grey metallic paint with E-Copper accents applied to the 20-inch radial-spoke BMW i light alloy wheels, kidney grille inserts and side skirt accent. The tailgate inlay is finished in High-gloss Black while C-pillar trim elements in Shadowline. The brake calipers are also painted High-gloss Black and feature blue detailing and BMW i badging.

The door sill plates display the words “Ultimate Sophisto Edition” and an interior badge adds the car’s status as being “1 of 200”. E-Copper detailing carries into the i8’s interior.

The i8 Coupe and Convertible Ultimate Sophisto Edition combine 369 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque with all-wheel drive, a CFRP passenger cell and an aluminum chassis to deliver an emotion-stirring, visceral driving experience. The i8 Coupe will sprint to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.2 seconds with the Roadster right behind in 4.4 seconds, all while delivering 69 MPGe.

Standard Equipment
The i3s Edition RoadStyle features as standard equipment:
  • Fluid Black paint with E-Copper accents
  • Dalbergia Brown Natural Leather
  • 20-inch Style 431 Jet Black wheels
  • Dark Oak fine wood trim
  • Headrests embroidered with special edition name
The i8 Coupe and Roadster Ultimate Sophisto Edition feature as standard equipment:
  • Sophisto Grey exterior paint with E-Copper accents
  • E-Copper Leather upholstery
  • Exclusive 20-inch Style 516 wheels finished in E-Copper
  • Ultimate Sophisto Edition 1 of 200 interior badge
  • Ultimate Sophisto Edition door sills
  • Black painted brake calipers
  • Head-Up Display
  • Navigation with Apple CarPlay Compatibility
  • Harman-Kardon Audio System
  • Ceramic controls
  • Anthracite headliner (i8 Coupe)
Specifications
    i3s i8 Coupe i8 Roadster
Edition RoadStyle Ultimate Sophisto Ultimate Sophisto
Seats -- 4 4 2
Number of Doors -- 4 2 2
Drive type -- RWD AWD AWD
Length inches 158.1 184.9 184.9
Width inches 70.5 76.5 76.5
Width including mirrors inches 80.3 87.3 87.3
Height inches 62.6 50.8 50.7
Wheelbase inches 101.2 110.2 110.2
Turning radius feet 16.2    
Ground clearance Inches 5.2 4.6 4.5
         
Shoulder width front inches 53.6 56.7 56.7
Shoulder room rear inches 49.2 49.6 --
Legroom front inches 40.5 43.1 43.1
Legroom rear inches 39.1 28.2 --
Headroom front inches 39.6 38.7 38.7
Headroom rear inches 37.2 32.4 --
Trunk volume ft³ 15.1 – 36.9 4.7 2.3
Fuel Tank capacity gallons -- 11.1 11.1
Curb weight lbs. 3,040 3,501 3,671
         
Gasoline Engine type   -- B38K B38K
Induction   -- Turbocharged Turbocharged
Cylinders -- -- 3 3
Valves per cylinder -- -- 4 4
Bore x Stroke mm -- 82.0 x 94.6 82.0 x 94.6
Displacement cm³ -- 1499 1499
Compression rate :1 -- 9.5 9.5
Engine power hp -- 228 @ 5,800-6,000 228 @ 5,800-6,000
Engine torque Lb-ft. -- 236 @ 3,700 236 @ 3,700
Recommended Fuel   -- Premium Premium
         
eDrive Motor   AC Synchronous AC Synchronous AC Synchronous
eDrive Power hp 181 @ 4,100 rpm 141 @ 4,300 141 @ 4,300
eDrive Torque lb-ft. 199 @ 0 rpm 184 @ 0-4,100 184 @ 0-4,100
         
Combined Power hp -- 369 369
Combined Torque lb-ft. -- 420 420
         
High-voltage battery type   Lithium-ion Lithium-ion Lithium-ion
Battery capacity   42 kWh / 120 Ah 11.6 kWh / 33 Ah 11.6 kWh / 33 Ah
         
Transmission type -- Single-speed Automatic 2-spd auto / 6-spd auto 2-spd auto / 6-spd auto
Gear ratios 1st gear -- 9.67 11.30 / 4.46 11.30 / 4.46
2nd -- -- 5.85 / 2.51 5.85 / 2.51
3rd -- -- 1.56 1.56
4th -- -- 1.14 1.14
5th -- -- 0.85 0.85
6th -- -- 0.67 0.67
Reverse gear -- -- 3.19 3.19
Final drive ratio -- -- 3.68 3.68
         
Power-steering type -- EPS EPS EPS
Steering ratio :1 14 16 16
         
Tires, standard, front / rear --   215/45R20 / 245/40R20 215/45R20 / 245/40R20
Wheels, standard, front / rear     20 x 7.5 / 20 x 8.5 20 x 7.5 / 20 x 8.5
Tire type inches   Performance run-flat Performance run-flat
         
Track, front inches 62.7 64.7 64.7
Rear, track inches 62.4 67.8 67.8
Cx -- 0.32 0.27 0.28
         
0-60 mph seconds 6.8 4.2 4.4
Top speed mph 99 155 155
Electric-only range miles up to 153 18 18
Fuel Economy combined MPGe 112 69 69