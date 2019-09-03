Spy shots are showing BMW is hard at work preparing the next-generation 4 Series and consequently its M4 versions, but that doesn’t mean the Bavarians are done with the current 4er. Offered exclusively as a coupe (F82), the M Heritage special edition celebrates everything the M GmbH stands for and all the great things the division has been doing since its inception in 1972.

BMW will offer the tricked-out M4 in the well-known M colours by giving buyers the possibility to pick from Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue or Imola Red II. Regardless of shade, the sports coupe comes with a carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof adorned with an offset decorative stripe in the three M colours that BMW says it will be applied to the composite material through a “special manufacturing process.”

One other feature that makes the M Heritage version stand out is the 20-inch alloy wheel set, which comes with an Orbit Grey finish and is exclusive to this limited-run coupe. The forged wheels are shod in mixed performance tyres measuring 265/30 R20 at the front axle and 285/40 R20 at the back.

BMW mentions the cars are getting an interior finish matched with the exterior theme, as follows: Silverstone/Black leather with turquoise stitching for the cars finished in Laguna Seca Blue, Silverstone/Black leather with blue contrast stitching for the ones painted in Velvet Blue exterior, while Red/Black leather with red contrast stitching is reserved to the M4s with an Imola Red II exterior. All cars will feature full-Merino Leather M Sport seats and fancy door sills carrying the “1/750” and “Edition M Heritage” logos.

The special edition is based on the M4 equipped with the Competition Package, which means the coupes offer 444 bhp and 406 pound-feet of torque courtesy of a turbocharged 3.0-litre engine. The inline-six is linked to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission enabling the coupe to reach 60 mph in 3.8 seconds before topping out at an electronically capped 155 mph.

To sweeten the pot, BMW’s engineers have fine-tuned the Adaptive M Suspension for better handling thanks to new shocks, springs, and anti-roll bars. In addition, the driving modes have been recalibrated and the Active M Differential and dynamic stability control system have been tweaked as well.

Limited to 750 cars, the BMW M4 Edition M Heritage will be available globally and is set to enter production towards the end of the year. Pricing to be announced closer to market launch.