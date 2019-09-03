The newest model in the company’s i-range features a new dynamic design, as well as a comprehensive connectivity and advanced safety package.

Since its introduction in 2008, the i10 has been a success story for Hyundai in Europe. Like the previous generation of the model, the All-New i10 is designed, developed and made in Europe. Its exterior body reflects its young spirit while ensuring uncompromised accessibility and comfort to support its diversified users in their everyday activities. In combination with one of the most comprehensive safety equipment offers in its class, the All-New Hyundai i10 offers the complete package.

"The i10 has consistently been one of our sales drivers and the historic base of growth for Hyundai in Europe, and we stay committed to our customers looking for an A-segment car by introducing this all-new model. The All-New Hyundai i10 is the latest example of our democratisation of new technologies for our customers. We are launching it with the tagline “Go Big.” to emphasise the feeling that customers will get from this uncompromised city car – it might seem like a small car, but it makes a big statement!"

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe HQ

A dynamic and stylish exterior design

The All-New i10’s dynamic and sleek design offers a contrast between its soft surfaces and sharp lines. Compared to its predecessor, the All-New i10 has enhanced proportions. Its visual stance is improved by its lowered roof (20 mm) and its wider body (20 mm).These enhancements can be complemented by newly-designed optional 16-inch alloy wheels, resulting in an energetic and agile look.

The All-New i10 has a young and dynamic design that stands out in the A-segment. Its wide front grille expresses a sporty character and incorporates the round LED Daytime Running Lights showing a refined honeycomb structure inside, thus continuing this feature of the i10’s heritage. At the rear, two horizontal crease lines break up the soft surfaces of the boot and run into the taillight graphics.

The All-New i10’s side view is characterised by the clean, smoothly muscled main body, which has been shaped to provide maximum inner space. Unique triangular volumes visually emphasise the width of the car and highlight the position of the wheels at the four corners. The X-shaped C-Pillar, visible from far away, clearly identifies the car and draws the eye to the pillar-mounted logo.

Customers can choose from 10 exterior base colours, including three new ones: Dragon Red, Brass and Aqua Turquoise. The other exterior colour choices are Phantom Black, Polar White, Star Dust, Sleek Silver, Champion Blue, Tomato Red and Slate Blue. The option of a two-tone roof – in either Black or Red – further increases customers’ customisation options and brings out the All-New i10’s playful side. Overall, 22 exterior colour combinations are available.

"The design of the All-New i10 combines opposing elements of softness and sharpness in both the interior as well as the exterior. Our designers found inspiration in the technical clothes of athletes, which contrast the natural shapes of the human muscles with sharp and technical graphics.

Thomas BürkleC hief Designer at Hyundai Design Center Europe

The interior also features a fully new design

The interior offers a youthful impression through the overall theme of the design of the All-New i10 without compromising usability. One of the important elements of the interior is the extra width created by the air-vents protruding the doortrim to support the horizontality of the architecture.

The large décor panel on the dashboard, shows the ‘honeycomb’ 3D pattern that is carried as well into the door panels. This brings visual value to the whole interior.

With the youthful style and practical solutions of the interior without compromising comfort the much appreciated larger segment character of the previous generation is continued. The doortrim is designed to visually extend the dashboard while also guiding the eye towards the large storage compartments in the door. Additional to the glovebox storage, the designers of the All-New i10 integrated an extra open storage compartment above the glovebox on the passenger side.

Four different interior colour combinations offer customers even more scope for personalisation.

Roominess and convenience

The All-New i10 is available as a four- or five-seater model. Thanks to the increased wheelbase the roominess for the passengers has been enhanced.

The All-New i10’s reduced beltline at the front (-11mm) and rear of the vehicle (-13mm) provides drivers with a better view of the road on both sides, as well as a sleeker design. In combination with less C-pillar obscuration, now 11.9º and down from 13.1º, drivers have better visibility when performing parking manoeuvers.

With a volume of 252 litres, its versatile luggage space is among the best in the segment. Meanwhile, the lift-in height is -29mm lower, making it easier for drivers to load luggage into the trunk. The two-stage luggage board and one-hand folding rear seats are additional features adding on to the model’s convenience.

The All-New i10 is available with a rear-view camera, which is designed to assist drivers while parking. When reverse is selected, drivers can see where they are going on the screen in the centre dashboard.

Class-leading connectivity

The All-New i10 also features a range of new connectivity features, making it a leader in its class. All of the advanced technology functions are integrated into the eight-inch colour touchscreen, which is the largest in the A-segment. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto guarantee seamless integration, safe operation and mirrored functionality of mobile devices that are based on the iOS or Android operating systems. Wireless charging means drivers never have to worry that their smartphone’s battery will run out on a long journey.

Hyundai is making its Connected Car platform available as an option for All-New i10 customers. With connectivity playing an essential part in modern mobility, the company’s full-featured Bluelink telematics provides significant benefits to drivers regarding safety and security, control and connectivity via an app. It allows users to search for points of interest (POI) and send the search results directly to the car’s satellite navigation, which means it is set up even before they get into the car. Other features include ‘Find My Car’, which allows drivers to locate their vehicle easily in an unfamiliar setting, as well as parking space and fuel station search, which offer live prices and availability.

Customers who choose navigation receive a subscription to Hyundai LIVE Services, which offer real-time traffic and weather conditions as well as the position of speed cameras in countries where this is permitted by law.

A comprehensive safety package

The All-New i10 has one of the most comprehensive safety packages in its class and is equipped with the latest Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance features to comply with the highest European safety standards.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) utilises a multi-function camera to detect not just cars, but also pedestrians in front of the vehicle. Meanwhile, High Beam Assist (HBA) is designed to automatically switch between high and low beams and provides an optimal illumination of the road ahead to help drivers detect lights from oncoming vehicles at night.

Other safety features available in the All-New i10 include the Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and the Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW).

Fun driving performance and eco-friendly powertrains

The All-New i10 will be available at launch with two engines: a 1.0-litre MPi 3-cylinder with 67 PS and 96 Nm torque, as well as a 1.2-litre MPi 4-cylinder with 84 PS and 118 Nm torque. Both engines are available with two transmission choices, which consist of a five-gear manual transmission and a five-gear automated manual transmission (AMT). Compared to a traditional automatic transmission, the AMT increases efficiency thanks to its lighter weight and reduced friction.

The Idle Stop and Go (ISG) is a standard feature for all powertrains, which contributes to lower fuel consumption, lower CO 2 emissions and higher efficiency. The fuel savings of using the ISG are especially apparent when driving in urban areas, as the ISG automatically switches off the engine when the car comes to a halt. In order to further enhance aerodynamics the drag coefficient of the car was lowered from 0.32 to 0.31.

The All-New i10 is also available with an ECO Pack, which includes an adjusted gear ratio, four seats and 14-inch wheels for optimised efficiency.