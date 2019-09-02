Hymer, the German motorhome and caravan manufacturer, is mostly known for its practical camper models with smart use of space and clever integration of different features. With its latest project, the Bad Waldsee-based company takes a slightly different and more emotional approach.

Debuting at this year’s Caravan Salon in Duesseldorf, the Hymer VisionVenture concept tries to see into the future of van life, more precisely – into the year 2025. Based on the latest Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the study sleeps two and offers futuristic design, a rear tailgate deck, an inflatable pop-top, and a transforming wet/dry bathroom. To further optimise the proportions of the Sprinter chassis, the company redesigns the A-pillars, bonnet, and windscreen of the vehicle.

Hymer partners with BASF for this concept with the latter providing more than 20 innovative materials used in the camper van. Some of these materials help reduce the surface temperature of the vehicle by 20 degrees C and that of the interior by up to 3.8 degrees C, while also allow “a more individual look, offering an alternative to the classic white.” Some of the exterior panels of the camper, like the wheel arches, are 3D printed for an “extremely robust, rubber-like quality.”

Despite its size, the camper accommodates just two grown-ups in a two-story roaming apartment layout with an inflatable pop-top roof, which features 70 millimetre thick walls for better insulation. The upper zone is reached through stairs and upstairs there’s a section that opens up and forms a small balcony. Below that is the main living area.

“Innovation has always been part of Hymer’s DNA, and the concept car VisionVenture is our take on modern van life,” Christian Bauer, CEO of Hymer, comments. “A major source of inspiration for this project was the camper community, who has given us new impetus with their creative ideas and DIY conversions.”

The company’s president also says future production camper and motorhome models will use some of the solutions seen in this concept, but the concept itself won’t go into production.