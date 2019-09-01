The SSC Tuatara might turn out to be the world's first fastest road-legal hypercar, at least once someone can test it. Until then, check out this video from Supercar Blondie that highlights the experience of being behind the wheel of this performance behemoth.

SSC delivered the first Tuatara to a customer during Monterey Car Week. Supercar Blondie didn't get to drive that one, but she was able to experience a pre-production example with company boss Jerod Shelby. This example is largely complete but requires a rather convoluted door opening process.

Gallery: 2020 SSC Tuatara

32 Photos

The Tuatara uses a twin-turbocharged 5.9-litre V8. The powerplant makes 1,350 bhp on 91-octane petrol. Filling the tank with E85 ethanol increases the output 1,750 bhp. SSC believes the car can reach over 300 miles per hour, which would be enough to beat the 277.87-mph Koenigsegg Agera RS.

Despite its high performance, the Tuatara appears fairly docile at low speeds while Supercar Blondie drives it around some of the tight roads in Monterey, California. When Shelby gets behind the wheel, he really unleashes the engine's performance. Putting the throttle to the floor results in a pop from the exhaust, a whoosh from the turbos, and an explosive burst of acceleration.

SSC will build just 100 units of the Tuatara and will charge £1.3 million each for them. According to Shelby, there's a 20-page options booklet that lets buyers potentially take the price even higher. The company already has Tuatara orders to fill through the first half of 2020.