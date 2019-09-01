Taking delivery of your car is always an exciting time. It really doesn't matter what kind of car it is, but the thought of a brand new vehicle moving off the showroom floor with the keys being handed over is always something special. That's exactly why we could only imagine the level of excitement, let alone waiting time, for the friend of automotive YouTube star Mr JWW. Said friend had just purchased and extensively customized a McLaren Senna, and it also happens to be one of the highest specced examples on the road right now.

Gallery: Exquisite McLaren Senna By MSO Took 1,000 Hours To Complete

11 Photos

The amount of extensive customization for Mclarens is courtesy of MSO (McLaren Special Operations), the bespoke arm of the British brand. They're basically the guys you call if you want to go even further in making your extremely desirable and expensive supercar even more unique and personalized. In the video above, you'll see that no less than 1,000 hours were put into the creation and application of the MSO components onto an otherwise "regular" McLaren Senna. What took so long, you ask? Well, for one, this Senna is completely covered in exposed carbon fibre.

Each weave is perfectly matched with all the contours and panels, creating a seamless design that's truly impeccable. Lining them up takes up most of the time, and even the bits that aren't necessarily the same colour get the same treatment. Also, 250 hours went into the paintwork alone, and the green and yellow combo is, frankly, stunning. All those highlights translate to the interior, as well, with matching green carbon seats, and yellow highlighted Ayrton Senna signature. Heck, even the door pull tag was developed and installed by MSO, and we're pretty sure that wasn't cheap at all.

So, what do you think? Most impressive spec you've seen so far? We'd be lucky just to sit in one, let alone actually choose what kind of paint to use on our McLaren's centre caps.