July 2019 turned out to be a difficult month for plug-in electric car market as the growth rate decreased to one of the lowest levels in the past few years. According to the EV Sales Blog, total sales amounted to over 148,000, which is just 3% more than a year ago, at a market share of 1.9%.

See more our sales reports for July 2019 here.

The reason for that is a drop in China, a drop in the U.S. and among big markets, only Europe showcased a healthy expansion. After seven months, sales exceed 1,262,000 at an average market share of 2.3%.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – July 2019

Models rank

The Tesla Model 3 continues being sold at a rate not seen in the EV business and already is approaching 150,000 for the year. The monthly result of 19,057 was more than two times higher than the 2nd best, however "only" 33% better than a year ago. It means that the period of three-digit growth comes to an end.

The next four best-selling models in July were:

BAIC EU-Series - 8,937 (58,013 YTD)

BYD Yuan /S2 BEV - 6,400 (49,884 YTD)

SAIC Baojun E-Series - 6,328 (23,202 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 6,132 (41,170 YTD)

One of the biggest surprises to us is the #7 position for the year, for the plug-in hybrid BMW 530e. Strong progress was noted also by Renault ZOE and Hyundai Kona Electric, while the Tesla Model S is outside of the Top 20 with 15,531 sales.

Stats after seven months:

Manufacturers rank

Tesla, with 23,284, sales has strengthened in first place for the year, almost 30,000 above BYD and over 100,000 above BAIC.

Tesla: 23,284 and 183,290 YTD

BYD: 13,824 and 155,283 YTD

BAIC: 12,508 and 81,441 YTD

SAIC: 10,571 and 74,987 YTD

With three Chinese manufacturers in the top four, and nine in the top 20 (10 taking into consideration Volvo within Geely), European, Japanese and North American manufacturers really need to step up their game.

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM