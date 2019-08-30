Mercedes-Benz has announced that the next-generation Citan small van will be developed again in cooperation with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and there will be an all-electric version.

The first generation, conventional Citan was introduced in 2012 as a fruit of partnership with Renault-Nissan Alliance.

"Mercedes-Benz Vans has been offering the Citan since 2012. The small van with compact dimensions and a large load compartment is ideal for the wide range of challenges encountered in the city. Especially in the growing on-demand transit business the small van will be an even more interesting option for commercial customers. The main foundations for its success were laid by the combination of high functionality, versatility and economy, its comprehensive safety systems and high ride comfort."

With the EV version, Mercedes-Benz Vans will include four models:

Mercedes-Benz eVito - already on sale in Europe

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter - from second half of 2019 in Europe

Mercedes-Benz EQV - from early 2020

Mercedes-Benz eCitan - to be developed

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said, "The new Citan will undergo a comprehensive new development and clearly be recognisable as a Mercedes-Benz at first glance. We will provide for a distinctive brand-adequate identity in the successor of our small van".

Here are all the EVs from Mercedes-Benz Vans:

Mercedes-Benz eVito spec:

41.4 kWh batery

batery around 93 miles of range or 62 miles when conditions are unfavourable

payload of up to 1073 kilograms and cargo volume of up to 6.6 m 3 depending on version

depending on version 113 bhp and 221 lb-ft of torque

top speed of 50 mph conserves energy and increases the range (alternatively, it can be configured for a top speed of up to 75 mph)

fully recharged in six hours

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter:

41.4 kWh battery or 55 kWh battery

battery or battery expected range of around 71 miles with 41 kWh or around 93 miles with 55 kWh

or around payload of 900 kg (55 kWh) or 1,040 kg (41 kWh) and maximum cargo volume is 10.5 m 3

113 bhp and 221 lb-ft of torque

top speed of 50 mph conserves energy and increases the range (alternatively, it can be configured for a top speed of up to 75 mph)

80 % of battery charge can be recharged within 30 minutes

Mercedes-Benz EQV specs: