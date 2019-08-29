Car sales in Europe increased in July by 1.2% to nearly 1.33 million, although the first seven months with over 9.7 million sold is still 2.5% below 2018.

The future expansion of the automotive market is doubtful as sales were declining for the past few years, which opens the way for significant market share gains for electrified cars. In July, xEV (HEV, PHEV, BEV) sales amounted to 91,600, which is 29% more than a year ago.

According to JATO Dynamics, some 34,800 plug-ins were sold past month, which is about 2.6% of total automotive sales result:

BEVs: 23,200 (up 98% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 11,600 (down 22% year-over-year)

HEVs: 56,800 (up 27% year-over-year)

Total xEVs: 91,600 (up 29% year-over-year)

Plug-in car sales in Europe - July 2019

"The increase in EV’s market share came as a result of the outstanding performance of pure electric cars (BEVs), where volume was up by a huge 98% to 23,200 units. The growth was driven by Tesla – the top- selling brand – and Renault, which saw a 103% volume increase after its Zoe model became the top-selling BEV during the month. Other notable results included Volkswagen, where volume was up by 64%, Hyundai, where volume was up by 334%, and Audi, which sold 1,735 units of the E-Tron."